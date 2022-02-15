Escapee captured in Harrison County

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) announced escapee Michael Floyd Wilson was captured in Harrison County on Tuesday, February 15.

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said they received a call about an carjacking that happened just before 12:30 p.m. in Jackson County. They were told a white man was in the vehicle.

Just before 1:00 p.m., Harrison County deputies stopped the vehicle at the intersection of School Road and Success Road in Saucier. The driver was identified as Michael Wilson . He was arrested without incident and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility.

Michael Wilson (Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Corrections)

MDOC Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications Leo Honeycutt said Wilson was able to escape custody on Saturday, February 12 by climbing over a fence on the south side of the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF)/

Honeycutt said Wilson then went to a subdivision near the prison and found someone to call an ambulance for him. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where he was treated for about five hours.

Richland police said they unknowingly made contact with Wilson later the same day. Police called an ambulance for him again and he was taken back to UMMC where he was treated a second time.

Honeycutt said several officers have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

In July 2018, Wilson escaped from South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville and was captured two days later in Ocean Springs.

He is serving life on three of eight convictions, including two homicides/murders, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, burglary and escape, in Jackson, Harrison, and Greene counties.

The Associated Press contribute to this report.

