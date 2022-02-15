ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Media Releases

claytoncountyga.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPLOST project updates are ongoing. Visit the www.claytonsplost.com website for more...

www.claytoncountyga.gov

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Clayton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

NATO says Russian military buildup continues on Ukraine's "Unity Day"

Kyiv — Russia said Wednesday that more of its forces were pulling back from Ukraine's borders after military exercises. A day earlier, the U.S. and its NATO allies met Moscow's initial claims of a pullback with intense skepticism, but they made it clear that both sides intend to continue negotiating for a solution to the standoff between East and West, in which Ukraine is caught perilously in the middle.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splost

Comments / 0

Community Policy