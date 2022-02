This is the best possible job ever, your responsibilities are to work the front desk at the tennis club. You oversee the club, take people’s money, and answer the phone. It’s only busy for a short amount of time and the rest you can spend doing homework or watching tv. I’ve actually been working here for a while and I can’t say enough great things about this place. The owners are the nicest people ever and the members are great as well. You get paid around $16 an hour and get free food from the restaurant upstairs (Jimmy’s Culpeppers.) The owners are looking for people to work weekday nights and/or weekend nights/days.

JOBS ・ 12 DAYS AGO