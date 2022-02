The conceptual 'Spirit' electric motorcycle has been designed by Roman Dolzhenko as a hybrid aesthetic transportation solution that would provide riders with something straight out of science fiction. The motorcycle merges the aesthetics of Batman's Batpod with that of the Lightcycle from Tron: Legacy to achieve a truly futuristic transportation solution for the near-future. The bike features a smooth seat that shifts to the main body where the rider can keep an eye on speed and other metrics via a circular built-in display.

