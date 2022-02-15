The Empire State Building Went Tiffany Blue for Valentine's Day

Here at T&C, we pride ourselves on our discerning eye for quality. With Tried & True, our editors will give you an inside look at the pieces they simply cannot live without. Throughout my career as a beauty editor, I have had it drilled into my brain that regular exfoliation is a key component of healthy skincare—it whisks away dulling dry skin and clears a path for the most effective ingredients of any serum or moisturizer to penetrate. And yet… it’s not my strong point. I use a combo of oil and gentle creamy cleansers to remove my makeup and usually leave it at that (unless I have skin transforming Biologique Recherche P50 in the house, and then you can bet I will be using it until it’s gone). Thanks to this lack of compliance with any kind of exfoliating regimen, there inevitably—and quite regularly—comes a day when I look in mirror and think: BLAAAH. My skin is suddenly lackluster, its tone at that unlovely intersection of ruddy and gray, its texture rough to the touch. Overnight, it has become a face with a cast of world-weariness and disappointment—the sort of face, in other words, that even the most vigorous Gua Sha session cannot revive.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO