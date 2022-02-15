ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Empire State Building Went Tiffany Blue for Valentine's Day

By Lauren Hubbard
townandcountrymag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sight of the Empire State Building holds a special place in the hearts of New Yorkers, so when the iconic structure shakes up tradition, the Big Apple sits up and pays attention. Such was the case this week, when the Empire State Building made a major departure from their annual...

www.townandcountrymag.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
townandcountrymag.com

This Rare Blue Diamond Could Be the Most Expensive Jewel Sold at Auction

What will $50 million get you at auction? Last month, Sotheby’s sold Sandro Botticelli’s Man of Sorrows painting for $45.5 million, and today it announced it is offering another masterpiece that's worth at least $48 million: a rare 15.10-carat fancy vivid blue diamond. How rare and unusual is...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
ETOnline.com

8 Valentine's Day Jewelry Sales Happening Now -- Blue Nile, Kendra Scott, Studs and More

Valentine's Day is just a few days away and if you're shopping for your S.O. for Valentine's Day, you really can't go wrong with jewelry—most women would love to unwrap a sparkly trinket as a token of affection for the most romantic day of the year. (Plus, it is a popular time for engagements!) If an engagement ring is not in the cards yet, gifting beautiful jewelry to a loved one to show your affection is always a good idea.
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts to Buy on Sale from Blue Nile, Casper, Fitbit, Nordstrom and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. It’s never too early to shop for Valentine’s Day gifts, much less get deals on treats for the fashion fanatic, travel lover, exercise enthusiast and other people in your life. Online brands such as Caraa and Monos are marking down their stylish carryalls and sleek luggage for cupid’s holiday, while Fitbit is offering up to $100 off its lineup of health...
BEAUTY & FASHION
townandcountrymag.com

31 Presidents' Day Fashion Sales Worth Shopping

It's almost Presidents' Day, which means one of the most underrated long weekends of the calendar year for sniffing out fashion deals is upon us. If you're unsure of which virtual sale bins to sift through first (fair), you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of noteworthy Presidents' Day fashion sales you won't want to skip. From Nordstrom's annual winter sale to steep markdowns on athleisure from Adidas, Bandier, and more, the sales taking place right now will have you more than covered if you're in need of a break from the same few outfits you've been wearing on repeat. Ahead, shop the 31 best Presidents' Day fashion sales of the long weekend.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
HOLAUSA

Rihanna shows off her growing baby bump in leopard print coat

Rihanna only announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago and she’s already given us some of the most amazing maternity looks ever. The “Wild Thoughts” singer was spotted out and about in New York City on Thursday, February 17, once again flaunting her absolutely adorable baby bump. For the occassion, the mom-to-be wore a baggy leopard-print jacket that was left unzipped near her belly, showing her tummy in all its glory.
BEAUTY & FASHION
townandcountrymag.com

Tried & True: Drunk Elephant TLC Sukari Babyfacial Review

Here at T&C, we pride ourselves on our discerning eye for quality. With Tried & True, our editors will give you an inside look at the pieces they simply cannot live without. Throughout my career as a beauty editor, I have had it drilled into my brain that regular exfoliation is a key component of healthy skincare—it whisks away dulling dry skin and clears a path for the most effective ingredients of any serum or moisturizer to penetrate. And yet… it’s not my strong point. I use a combo of oil and gentle creamy cleansers to remove my makeup and usually leave it at that (unless I have skin transforming Biologique Recherche P50 in the house, and then you can bet I will be using it until it’s gone). Thanks to this lack of compliance with any kind of exfoliating regimen, there inevitably—and quite regularly—comes a day when I look in mirror and think: BLAAAH. My skin is suddenly lackluster, its tone at that unlovely intersection of ruddy and gray, its texture rough to the touch. Overnight, it has become a face with a cast of world-weariness and disappointment—the sort of face, in other words, that even the most vigorous Gua Sha session cannot revive.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy