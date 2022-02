Currently a successful bed-and-breakfast, the stately home at 326-326 Allen St. in the city of Hudson offers a nice range of options for the next buyer. Since 1995, it has been operating as the Hudson City Bed and Breakfast, so the buyer could step right in and keep the six-suite hotel running as is. There is also an existing accessory apartment in the building, so the next owner could live in the main part of the house and rent out the apartment as an overnight Airbnb or a long-term rental to cover taxes and other upkeep.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO