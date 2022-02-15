23-year-old woman is accused of trying to stab man during an argument

Nashville, TN – Metro Police said this incident occurred on Sunday.

It happened in the 600 block of Bell Road.

MNPD officers responded to a disturbance call.

The responding officers made contact with the 23-year-old female suspect.

She reportedly heard the victim talking to his adult daughter that lives in Missouri and believed he was invited her to live with them.

The suspect reportedly became angry and began to hit the victim along with grabbing a knife to stab him.

Her name is Raven Turner and she was arrested and taken into custody.

The 23-year-old woman is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim’s age or identity have not yet been released.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.