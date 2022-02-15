ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

23-year-old woman is accused of trying to stab man during an argument

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cA46u_0eFG6yOP00

Nashville, TN – Metro Police said this incident occurred on Sunday.

It happened in the 600 block of Bell Road.

MNPD officers responded to a disturbance call.

The responding officers made contact with the 23-year-old female suspect.

She reportedly heard the victim talking to his adult daughter that lives in Missouri and believed he was invited her to live with them.

The suspect reportedly became angry and began to hit the victim along with grabbing a knife to stab him.

Her name is Raven Turner and she was arrested and taken into custody.

The 23-year-old woman is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim’s age or identity have not yet been released.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

Single mom left her 14-year-old daughter, who was diagnosed with ADHD, babysit her four younger siblings when COVID-19 shut down their daycare; faces jail time

The single mother of five reportedly had to go to work and when COVID-19 shut down her children’s daycare in May of 2020, the mother asked her 14-year-old daughter, who was reportedly diagnosed with ADHD, to babysit the four younger siblings. Some parents will call this decision irresponsible while others argue it was simply the actions of a desperate mom.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Police#Mnpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Chattanooga Daily News

Metro Police are working to identify the man who broke into a vehicle on Bowling Avenue and then burglarized a Richland Avenue home

Nashville, TN – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the unidentified suspect reportedly broke into a vehicle overnight Sunday on Bowling Avenue. The same suspect then burglarized a home on Richland Avenue, Metro Police said. According to the police officials, the suspect was reportedly wearing what appears to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga, TN
25K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy