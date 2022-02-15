ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

Man wanted in Opelika Police Officer hit-and-run arrested in Troup County in possession of a large amount of meth

By Jolyn Hannah
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The man wanted in the hit-and-run of an Opelika Police Officer was captured in Troup County on Sunday. Jarren McKay Allen, who was wanted on multiple felony charges stemming from the hit-and-run which left the officer hospitalized, was taken into custody on Feb. 13, 2022, during a traffic stop.

According to Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office received information that Allen’s car was in the area of Greenville Road near Hines Road. Deputies made contact with the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Hines Road and Mountville-Hogansville Road. At that time, the vehicle’s driver got out of vehicle and identified himself as Jarren McKay Allen, and he was arrested.

Grand Bay man sentenced 22 years for drug trafficking

While searching Allen, deputies found drugs in a plastic bag in his pocket believed to methamphetamine. While searching the car, deputies found a glass tubular smoking device. Deputies found it had “a large amount of methamphetamine inside.”

Deputies also found a Stevens 12 gauge pistol grip shotgun in the the car.

According to Smith, Allen was booked into the Troup County Jail on charges of Possession of a Firearm during Certain Felonies, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and VGCSA-Trafficking Amphetamine. In Muscogee County, Allen also has an outstanding felony warrant for Fugitive from Justice. In Opelika he has warrants for Assault First Degree, Felony Duty to Give Information and Render Aid, Drug Trafficking (Cocaine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol, and three counts of Unlawful Possession/ Receipt of a Control Substance.

