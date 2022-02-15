ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

27-year-old suspect charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in connection with shooting incident on Murfreesboro Rd

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
Chattanooga Daily News
 1 day ago
Franklin, TN – According to the Franklin Police Department, his name is Jeremy Fowler and he was taken into custody on Monday.

Fowler is now charged with seven counts of attempted murder.

The 27-year-old suspect is being held on on $775,000 bond.

The shooting occurred around 3:09 a.m. early Sunday morning.

It happened at a Waffle House located at 1312 Murfreesboro Rd.

Franklin Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they reportedly found multiple shell casings outside.

No one was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The responding officers discovered that two men were arguing inside the Waffle House.

After leaving the restaurant, a car of seven people, yelled at the two men.

Fowler then pulled a gun and fired at the vehicle.

Please call the Franklin Police at 615- 794-2513 if you have any information about this incident.

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

Chattanooga Daily News

ABOUT

Chattanooga Daily News is a nonprofit website whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Chattanooga, TN. Chattanooga Daily News provides news and analysis based on reporting by professional journalists, many of whom have decades of experience in journalism. Welcome home Chattanoogians!!

 https://chattanoogadailynews.com

