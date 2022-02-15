27-year-old suspect charged with 7 counts of attempted murder in connection with shooting incident on Murfreesboro Rd

Franklin, TN – According to the Franklin Police Department, his name is Jeremy Fowler and he was taken into custody on Monday.

Fowler is now charged with seven counts of attempted murder.

The 27-year-old suspect is being held on on $775,000 bond.

The shooting occurred around 3:09 a.m. early Sunday morning.

It happened at a Waffle House located at 1312 Murfreesboro Rd.

Franklin Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they reportedly found multiple shell casings outside.

No one was suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The responding officers discovered that two men were arguing inside the Waffle House.

After leaving the restaurant, a car of seven people, yelled at the two men.

Fowler then pulled a gun and fired at the vehicle.

Please call the Franklin Police at 615- 794-2513 if you have any information about this incident.