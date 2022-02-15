ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Brock Lesnar reveals his thoughts on UFC fighter pay (Video)

By Lewis Simpson
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrock Lesnar reveals his thoughts on UFC fighter pay. WWE superstar Brock Lesnar became one of the biggest names in professional wrestling and mixed martial arts. He hasn’t appeared in the UFC since UFC 200 but since then, the former champion has always toyed with the idea of returning if the...

fansided.com

Related
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Believes Steve Austin Made The Right Decision By Leaving WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. His contributions to the world of professional wrestling can never be understated. It seems Brock Lesnar commented on a controversial decision made by Steve Austin as well recently.
WWE
SPORTbible

When Brock Lesnar Tried Out For NFL Side Minnesota Vikings

Brock Lesnar is a sporting journeyman. From his decade long stint with the WWE, where he is an eight-time world champion, to his 11 month UFC heavyweight title reign after beating Randy "The Natural" Couture at UFC 91. The 44-year-old has accomplished a hell of a lot in a relatively...
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar Reveals What His Relationship With Vince McMahon Is Really Like

When Brock Lesnar first joined WWE he was quickly pushed to the top of the card, but it wasn’t long before he decided to part ways with the company. It seemed that there was bad blood between the two sides, but Brock returned to WWE in 2012 and he’s had a successful working relationship with the company ever since.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Brock Lesnar On The Problems With Today’s Wrestlers

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar talked about the difference between the WWE locker room when he was coming up and the WWE locker room now. Brock Lesnar believes that the younger WWE talent needs to step up. “It’s just kind of...
WWE
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Brock Lesnar dares hecklers to attack him

Brock Lesnar is one of the most dominant figures in the entire professional wrestling industry. He had several runs with the company. He had kicked off 2020 as the WWE Champion. In fact, he entered the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match while he held the title – as he believed that no one was worthy enough of eliminating him.
WWE
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Says He’s Having a Great Time With His WWE Run

Brock Lesnar is enjoying his current run with WWE, and compared it to his original stint with the company in his recent interview. During his conversation with Pat McAfee, Lesnar talked about how he’s “having fun” now compared to his original run and talked about how that’s because he’s able to do it because he wants to, not because he feels he has to.
WWE
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/14/22): Brock Lesnar Returns, Damian Priest Defends US Title Against AJ Styles + More!

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lesnar makes final pre-Elimination Chamber appearance

WIth the Elimination Chamber event less than one week away, WWE Raw heads to Indianapolis with the members of the locker room looking to make final statements. Those looking to make such statements include one of WWE's biggest stars in Brock Lesnar, who will be at the event before challenging for the WWE championship in the Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Dana White does shoey after UFC 271, Tai Tuivasa reacts (Video)

Dana White stuck to his word and did a shoey. At the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference, Tai Tuivasa brought out his ShoeyVasa product and White said he would do a shoey. However, the press conference ended without the UFC boss doing a shoey so after Tuivasa knocked out Derrick Lewis at UFC 271, White decided the time was right to make the move.
UFC
PWMania

Brock Lesnar Comments On His Legacy In The Wrestling Business

During The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins’ Mount Rushmore of wrestling list was mentioned and Brock Lesnar said the following regarding his legacy in wrestling:. “I don’t, like I don’t give a f**k if I’m in the Hall Of Fame or not. I’ve done what I did, I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, you know I’m a good person, I’m a good dad, like all that stuff. That’s what’s important to me. Mount Rushmore of Wrestling…there’s a lot of guys…like this is a business about making money. Okay? Unfortunately, you wouldn’t be doing a podcast if you weren’t making…as the world turns…everything is about turning dollar bills yo.”
WWE
MMAmania.com

Brock Lesnar compares working with Dana White and Vince McMahon — ‘It’s just a totally different business approach’

Brock Lesnar is a bonafide crossover star when it comes to the professional wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) worlds. Before he ever decided to take the plunge into the Octagon, Lesnar found himself as “the next big thing” inside the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) ring. Lesnar went on a run that saw him become the youngest WWE champion in the company’s history at age 25. Ultimately, “The Beast” wound up wanting to try other ventures like American football where he had a very brief stint with the National Football League’s (NFL) Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Brock Lesnar wiped out Austin Theory and Seth Rollins battled Randy Orton in the main event of Raw. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his manager MVP kicked off the show on Monday and were subsequently interrupted by each of Lashley's upcoming Elimination Chamber match opponents including Rollins, Riddle, Theory and AJ Styles.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: Brock Lesnar Opens His Interview With Pat McAfee By Breaking a Table

Brock Lesnar gave an incredibly rare sit-down interview on The Pat McAfee Show this week, hyping up his match at Elimination Chamber this Saturday while talking about various aspects of his pro wrestling and MMA careers. The interview got off to a hilarious start as Lesnar (still wearing his trademark cowboy hat), accidentally broke the table in front of him as he sat down to speak. The whole incident caused everyone in the studio to burst out laughing, including "The Beast."
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 2.14.22

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana. Commentators: Jimmy Smith Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the go home show for Elimination Chamber and that means it’s time for a lot of talking about the matches that have already been made for Saturday’s show. It also means that we are in for another limited commercial show, because if there is one thing WWE needs, it is more content. Let’s get to it.
WWE
theScore

Lesnar: 'I probably should've got paid more' by UFC

Brock Lesnar was among the highest-paid fighters during his time with the UFC, but he believes Dana White's promotion could've compensated him better. Lesnar opened up about his UFC run and relationship with White during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday. "Dana's alright," the former UFC heavyweight...
UFC
mmanews.com

It Happened: UFC President Dana White Does A Shoeyvasa (Video)

It happened, you guys: Dana White did a Shoeyvasa. Now, before you get too excited, there is one important distinction to be made. Dana White did not do a traditional shoey. Meaning, he did not chug beer out of a worn shoe. But he did successfully complete a Shoeyvasa, a makeshift container specifically designed to fill your beer-chugging needs.
UFC
Larry Brown Sports

Dana White shuts down Joe Rogan rumor

Dana White on Saturday shut down a rumor about Joe Rogan. Rogan was not a part of ESPN’s UFC 271 pay-per-view broadcast despite originally being scheduled to do so. A report on Friday said that Rogan would not be a part of the broadcast due to a “scheduling conflict.”
UFC
