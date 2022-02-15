ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ben Simmons: No one to blame for fallout with 76ers

By Originally posted on
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAjCp_0eFG6U6j00
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) and guard Ben Simmons (10) talk during a timeout in the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

At his introductory press conference with the Nets Tuesday, Ben Simmons said he doesn’t blame anyone in Philadelphia for the way his relationship with the Sixers ended. Addressing the media for the first time in more than 250 days, Simmons said he’s looking forward to playing again after the trade that sent him to Brooklyn last week.

Although there were reports that Simmons was upset over comments made by coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid following the seventh game of last season’s second-round loss to the Hawks, Simmons emphasized that the mental health issues that caused him to pull away from the team started long before that.

“For me, it was just making sure mentally I was right to get out there and play again,” he said (video link). “That’s something I’ve been dealing with, and it wasn’t about the fans or coaches or comments made by anybody. It was just a personal thing for me. That was earlier than that series or even that season that I was dealing with, and that organization knew that. So it’s something that I continue to deal with, and you know, I’m getting there and getting to the right place to get back on the floor.”

Simmons’ answer was much shorter when asked about Embiid — he responded, “No, I did not,” when asked if he talked to his former teammate after the trade was announced (video link). Embiid expressed frustration over Simmons’ situation more than once this season, notes Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia, so it’s not surprising that they didn’t have anything to say to each another when Simmons left.

The Nets don’t have a date set for Simmons’ expected debut, but he said he’s “starting to ramp it up” to get ready to return to the court, according to an ESPN story. He told reporters that he hopes to be in uniform March 10 when Brooklyn travels to Philadelphia.

Simmons, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft, offered thanks to the Sixers and their fans for supporting him during the six season he played in Philadelphia, the ESPN article adds. He said he spoke with Rivers, general manager Elton Brand and teammate Tobias Harris after the trade went through.

He also expressed excitement about teaming up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, saying the combination “is going to be scary.”

Simmons went through his first shootaround with his new team Monday night and joined his teammates on the bench afterward, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. Coach Steve Nash said it will be a “joint decision” between Simmons and the Nets’ staff on when he resumes playing.

“We have to put him in a position to have the necessary conditioning underneath him and to feel safe with it,” Nash said. “And then he also has to feel confident and comfortable that the time has come. So whenever that is, hopefully there’s a great partnership on those decisions.”

Comments / 1

Related
Hoops Rumors

Embiid 'fine' with Simmons staying, playing for Sixers

Sixers center Joel Embiid left the door open for Ben Simmons returning to action with the Sixers if Simmons isn’t traded, as he told Mike Missanelli of 97.5 The Fanatic (hat tip to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com). Embiid says he’ll do whatever it takes to win a championship and that the Sixers are a better team with Simmons on the floor.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Sixers, Nets reportedly engaged in trade talks on Tuesday

The Sixers and Nets engaged in trade discussions on Tuesday, multiple sources tell Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, who says the two sides “bickered” over pieces to add to a hypothetical deal involving James Harden and Ben Simmons. Despite the discussions, there doesn’t appear to be any...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Adam Silver unhappy with how Simmons-Harden trade went down

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was not a fan of the way new Sixers All-Star guard James Harden or new Nets player Ben Simmons, the centerpieces of a trade for each other last week, forced their way off their former teams’ rosters. In a conversation with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Silver discusses the transaction.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton Brand
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

Ben Simmons Reveals What Went Wrong With The Sixers

Addressing the media for the first time since his arrival in Brooklyn, Ben Simmons opened up about the end of his time with the 76ers, and what went wrong. “It was just piled up,” Simmons explained. “A bunch of things [that’ve gone on] over the years, to where I just knew I wasn’t myself. And I needed to get back into that place of, you know, being myself … being happy as a person.”
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Reacts to James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade

While the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers made their blockbuster trade primarily because each team had a disgruntled All-Star, the role players involved in the deal could make a bigger impact than many have acknowledged. While Ben Simmons and James Harden have understandably gotten the most attention and analysis, both Seth Curry and Andre Drummond are expected to be key contributors for Brooklyn as well.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Philadelphia#Sixers#Hawks#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Simmons' short response about Joel Embiid was awfully telling on their falling out

Ben Simmons got what he wanted, and frankly, so did Joel Embiid. Just ahead of the trade deadline, the 76ers traded Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden and Paul Millsap. Simmons had been sitting out the season to focus on his mental health after he was blamed for the Sixers’ playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks. When news of the trade broke, Embiid immediately tweeted the “RIP Bozo” meme.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Kevin Durant ‘Pulled Trigger’ On James Harden Trade To Sixers

The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers pulled off the biggest blockbuster deal of the NBA trade deadline by moving James Harden and Ben Simmons to new destinations. There was a lot of excitement surrounding the Nets when they pulled off the trade with the Houston Rockets to land Harden—forming a “Big 3” alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. It was going to be the most high-powered offensive juggernaut perhaps in league history.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Big Nets welcome to Ben Simmons and his fiancée

At every press conference where he introduces draft picks, free agents and players acquired in trade, Sean Marks opens his remarks by welcoming their families ... by name. It’s part of the culture the organization has tried to imbue. And then there’s what might be called the care packages...
NBA
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons hasn't talked with Joel Embiid since trade, hopes to be ready to play by March 10 game vs. 76ers

Both Ben Simmons and James Harden had their introductory press conferences for their new teams on Tuesday, with Simmons leading off at 11:30 a.m. ET and Harden following at 12:00 p.m. ET. The disgruntled duo of stars were the headliners of a blockbuster deal made between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers at last Thursday's NBA trade deadline.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
fastphillysports.com

SIMMONS WON’T SHOOT FOR NETS EITHER: A CRAZY TIK-TOK VID!

Nets coach Steve Nash has no idea what he is in for when he gets crybaby Ben Simmons. “Ben does a thousand things on the basketball court. Shooting is not one that I’m dying to see. “He is an amazing basketball player, and that’s without shooting the ball. So...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ben Simmons had a long conversation with Doc Rivers after trade to Brooklyn

Ramona Shelburne: Ben (Simmons) was obviously really excited for this long situation to be over. It’s gonna take him some time to get back on the court. But he did end up having one long conversation with Doc Rivers afterwards. And I think his message the way it’s been described to me was, you know, “I’m happy this is over.” It was never personal with Ben and Doc, that he always said, you know, I respect the way you were so honest with me about everything.
NBA
NBC Sports

Three Things to Know: Is Ben Simmons ready to accept role with Nets?

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. 1) Is Ben Simmons ready to accept role...
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Nets' Ben Simmons uncertain of return date, hopes to face 76ers

Ben Simmons admitted Tuesday he isn't sure when he'll be ready to play for his new team, however he hopes to be on the court against his former club. Simmons made his first public comments during his introductory news conference with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. The Nets acquired Simmons, fellow guard Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond and a pair of first-round picks from the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday for James Harden and Paul Millsap.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy