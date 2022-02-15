Crowned Absolute Best Bagels In New Jersey, Did Your Local Shop Make The List?

50 Black-Owned Restaurants, Shops & African American Sites in New Jersey. New Jersey holds a unique position in African American history. There are at least 16 underground railroad sites you can still visit in New Jersey, including ones in Jersey City, Boonton, Cranbury, Salem, and Medford. Lawnside in Camden County was a haven for freed and escaped slaves and became the first all-Black community in the North. Black History Month provides an opportunity to honor the lives and legacies of Black New Jerseyans past and present. Shopping at Black-owned businesses is one of the most powerful actions you can take to support the Black community in New Jersey. Not only can your money help small businesses grow, but it puts power directly into the hands of Black entrepreneurs, artists, and creators.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO