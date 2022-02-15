ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Elkins star's journey leads him to NFL draft

By Joe Gleason
ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yF2kD_0eFG61q900

Jonathan Giles' NFL dreams started at an early age.

"I remember riding around in the car with my dad. One day I told him, 'I want to play football, dad,'" said Giles.

His journey has been filled with plenty of ups and downs, but never any quit.

"When I say it wasn't easy, it wasn't easy at all. It took a lot of hard work, grinding, dedication," he said.

Giles hit the radar of ABC13 sports producer Joe Gleason when Giles was the starting quarterback at Elkins. His talent on the field was clear.

The stats and records, as impressive as they are, say one thing, but they don't tell the whole story.

"That's where I learned my character - being a good person - was at Elkins with Coach Dennis Brantley. That's all he ever preached, classroom, being a good person and handle your business," Giles told ABC13.

He took that foundation to Texas Tech where then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury moved him to receiver, catching passes from Patrick Mahomes. Giles transferred after the 2016 season to LSU with Joe Burrow as his quarterback.

He finished his college career at a place he's called home for a very long time.

"I grew up at TSU. My dad worked there for 21 years as the video coordinator. He'd be up there from 8 to 5. I'd be up there from 8 to 5, running around at 6 years old," Giles said.

Giles has taken his mindset of having a hard work ethic with him into the classroom, already earning his undergraduate and master's degrees.

"My mom and dad have been harping on grades since I started school. My mom has always been hard on me. Some nights, I'd be up till 2 or 3 o'clock in the morning and have to be back up at 6 for workouts. I want to be a high school coach or athletic director," he explained.

Now it's back to the grind. Giles is coming off the first-ever HBCU combine and working at Armed Sports in Humble for TSU's Pro Day and the NFL Draft in late April.

"I just want an opportunity. I've always believed if I get an opportunity, I can get the job done," he said. "It's unbelievable I'm talking to you right now with my dreams right there."

Greater Houston Senior Football Showcase puts spotlight on unsigned seniors

National Signing Day has come and gone, but the opportunities for unsigned seniors are still out there.

Paetow High School football team wins 1st UIL state championship game

After having a rough season last year, the Paetow High School Panthers came back in full force and defeated College Station 27-24.

Houston NFL player launches nonprofit to help expose student-athletes to careers in STEM

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee has a message to all young student-athletes: "Your mind is something that no one can take away from you."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Ellerbee
Person
Jonathan Giles
Person
Joe Gleason
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Arrested at Los Angeles Airport

Adrian Peterson is spending his Super Bowl Sunday in jail. According to TMZ Sports, the legendary NFL running back was arrested on his way out of Los Angeles. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports that Peterson was arrested in booked for felony domestic violence at LAX following a call airport police received Sunday morning over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Falcons#Senior Football#American Football#Texas Tech#Lsu#Tsu#Hbcu#Armed Sports In Humble#The Nfl Draft
On3.com

Bengals lineman trades heated messages with rival following Super Bowl

Following their disappointing loss in the Super Bowl, one Bengals offensive lineman responded to another NFL player mocking him after the final play. Left guard Quinton Spain got involved in a heated string of messages with Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, in a continuation of words they shared after the Titans lost to the Bengals in this year’s NFL playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Cooper Kupp Penalty

The first 58 minutes of football between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals resulted in only a handful of penalties. The officials appeared to have made a concerted effort to stay out of the game – until the biggest moment, that is. Late in the fourth quarter with the Rams in scoring position, Matthew Stafford tried to find receiver Cooper Kupp.
NFL
The Spun

Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rams star Matthew Stafford admits feeling like a ‘loser’ during post-Super Bowl party at Drake’s house

Matthew Stafford came out with arguably one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday night as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford stepped it up in the clutch for the Rams and people are now claiming that his game-winning drive late in the match has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Ranking best SEC Quarterbacks for ’22

The SEC will be a strong quarterback league in 2022, led by the Alabama Football Heisman winner, Bryce Young. After Young, 11 other SEC quarterbacks are ranked below. SEC quarterbacks from Ole Miss and Vanderbilt are not included because the competition for those starting jobs does not have a clear leader. Lane Kiffin could go with USC transfer Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer. Vanderbilt may not have a true No. 1, with Clark Lea rotating Ken Seals and Mike Wright.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Star

Hue Jackson, Grambling already lose offensive coordinator. Art Briles is target, says report

Grambling State football  coach Hue Jackson is in search of a new offensive coordinator after Ted White has reportedly been hired as an offensive assistant with the NFL's  Houston Texans.  On Feb. 2, Jackson recognized multiple coaches that he had recruited to be part of his first staff with Tigers. Less than two weeks later, White has a new job. according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. ...
GRAMBLING, LA
Burnt Orange Nation

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Baylor HC Art Briles expected to be named Grambling State OC

Scandalized former Baylor Bears head coach Art Briles, who’s most recent coaching stint included a high school job and gigs in the Canadian Football League and the Italian Football League, is reportedly expected to be named Grambling State’s next offensive coordinator. Briles will serve under current Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson, who’s most known for winning just three games during his three-season tenure with the Cleveland Browns.
AUSTIN, TX
AOL Corp

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
NFL
On3.com

Minnesota Vikings hiring former Texas A&M quarterback

Indianapolis Colts assistant and former Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Jerrod Johnson is heading to Minnesota, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Johnson spent three seasons with the Colts, with the last two as an offensive quality control coach. He will be an offensive assistant with the Vikings in 2022. The...
NFL
ABC13 Houston

Disneyland honors key Rams stars Stafford, Kupp and Donald with parade on Monday

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Less than 24 hours after winning Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, MVP Cooper Kupp along with Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald celebrated the Los Angeles Rams' big win in a place that perfectly suits their Hollywood ending: Disneyland!. The three stars were honored with a fun-filled day...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy