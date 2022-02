"The Rice County Attorney's office must practice with Honesty, Integrity, and Respect, the people of Rice County expect it and they deserve it. As County Attorney, I pledge the County Attorney's Office will treat all individuals, whether defendant, victim, witness, or law enforcement officer, with dignity and respect. I will ensure that victims' rights are protected, their voices are heard, and their cases are properly prosecuted. And I will work to repair the strained relationship between the County Attorney's Office and local law enforcement," states Mortenson.

RICE COUNTY, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO