Are your fears about your health and the choices you must make keeping you from moving forward? When these concerns stop us, we need to take an inventory of old thoughts and be open to accepting new possibilities. One way to help in this process is by journaling each day and be very specific. Create a starting point by asking “Where am I now?,” “What do I want?,” “What is the problem?” and “What do I need?” Take a look at your attitude, be still and listen, and create positive affirmations to help during the process. Look for the small gifts in each day. It is often the tiny things that can be the greatest gifts and a reason to be grateful.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 13 HOURS AGO