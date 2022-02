(WASHINGTON, DC) – The U.S. Department of Transportation and Department of Energy announced today that nearly $5 billion will be made available under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to build out a national electric vehicle charging network. This is an important step towards making electric vehicle (EV) charging accessible to all Americans. Representative Conor Lamb (PA-17) announced that Pennsylvania is eligible to receive up to $25 million in the first funding phase for Fiscal Year 2022. Lamb supported this program’s inclusion in the infrastructure package.

