John Shuster's go-big-or-go-home mentality has again come back to bite Team USA. Trailing 6-4 with one stone remaining in the eighth end of Tuesday's game against Italy, Shuster faced a house that had Italy on for three points. The U.S. skip went for a risky shot for a takeout that, if successful, would have given his team two points. Instead, his throw clipped his own stone and took both out, leaving a steal of four for Italy.

