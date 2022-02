Chemical recycling, also known as "advanced" or "molecular" recycling, has been touted by many as a technology of the future since the 1950s. Today, as we face a monumental plastic waste crisis, chemical recycling is getting more attention than ever. Whereas mechanical recycling uses machinery to shred plastic waste into flakes or pellets, chemical recycling (actually a collection of many technologies with many capabilities) breaks the material down even further — using heat, solvents and enzymes to return plastic waste to its molecular building blocks. Theoretically, chemical recycling could allow us to recycle many plastic products long thought of as "unrecyclable." But whether chemical recycling would benefit the environment, in widescale practice, is yet to be proven.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO