Public Safety

Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre out of court over civil sex assault claim

Fremont Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have reached...

fremonttribune.com

Daily Beast

Can Prince Andrew Convince a Jury This Picture Is Fake?

Prince Andrew, now headed for a jury trial over rape allegations, still intends to argue that the photo of him with a teenage Virginia Giuffre in convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell’s London home is a fake, The Daily Beast understands. “It’s impossible to determine whether that photo has been...
WORLD
Entertainment Times

Prince Andrew Allegedly Worried Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s Legal Team Will Use Charlotte Briggs’ Claims Against Him

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried that Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s legal team could use his former maid’s damaging claims against him in court. In its Feb. 14 issue, Star claimed that Prince Andrew believes that Charlotte Brigg’s could make his sexual abuse lawsuit much worse than what it already is. After all, the Duke of York’s former maid accused him of being rude and entitled.
WORLD
The Independent

Epstein victims attorney praises Virginia Giuffre’s ‘stunning courage’ after Prince Andrew settlement

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented eight victims of Jeffrey Epstein, has saluted Virginia Giuffre’s “stunning courage” in her case against Prince Andrew.Bloom share a statement on Tuesday (15 February) after it was announced that Giuffre and Andrew have agreed to settle the lawsuit filed by Giuffre in August 2021.“We hail Virginia’s victory today,” Bloom said. “She has accomplished what no one else could: getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims. We salute Virginia’s stunning courage.”Bloom, who hasn’t represented Giuffre, noted she was sharing the statement “on behalf of the eight Jeffrey Epstein victims I...
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Prince Andrew’s US judge asks UK, Australia for witness help

NEW YORK — The U.S. judge overseeing the lawsuit alleging Prince Andrew sexually assaulted a teenager decades ago asked U.K. and Australian authorities for assistance questioning potential witnesses in those countries. U.S. District Court Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan on Monday sent a formal request to a U.K. court to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MySanAntonio

Prince Andrew's costly U.S. court battle puts strain on finances

Prince Andrew is approaching the toughest legal fight of his life, and one thing is sure: It won't be cheap, whatever the outcome. The disgraced royal is facing seven-figure legal fees -- at least -- if Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse suit goes to trial, according to two lawyers surveyed by Bloomberg, while the cost of settling is expected to be well in excess of $5 million. With a personal fortune estimated by his private bank at 5 million pounds ($6.8 million) in 2017, funding the fight will be a challenge.
WORLD
weisradio.com

Prince Andrew to be deposed in civil lawsuit

(LONDON) — Prince Andrew has agreed to a deposition date of March 10 in connection with the civil lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, according to an attorney for Giuffre and a source close to the prince. Lawyers for Giuffre are expected to travel to London to...
POLITICS
tatler.com

The Queen will reportedly help foot Andrew’s legal bills – but won’t let him appear at Platinum Jubilee

After months of legal sparring and speculation over whether the case might go to trial, news broke on 15 February that Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault civil suit against Prince Andrew has been settled out of court. While Giuffre’s action against the Duke of York (who has consistently denied all wrongdoing) in the US will proceed no further, the repercussions of the case – which saw the royal face renewed scrutiny over his former associations with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein – will continue to play out.
CELEBRITIES
