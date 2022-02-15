Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre out of court over civil sex assault claim

Prince Andrew is approaching the toughest legal fight of his life, and one thing is sure: It won't be cheap, whatever the outcome. The disgraced royal is facing seven-figure legal fees -- at least -- if Virginia Giuffre's sexual abuse suit goes to trial, according to two lawyers surveyed by Bloomberg, while the cost of settling is expected to be well in excess of $5 million. With a personal fortune estimated by his private bank at 5 million pounds ($6.8 million) in 2017, funding the fight will be a challenge.
