Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre out of court over civil sex assault claim

After months of legal sparring and speculation over whether the case might go to trial, news broke on 15 February that Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault civil suit against Prince Andrew has been settled out of court. While Giuffre’s action against the Duke of York (who has consistently denied all wrongdoing) in the US will proceed no further, the repercussions of the case – which saw the royal face renewed scrutiny over his former associations with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein – will continue to play out.

