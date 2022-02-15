ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2 pre-round warm-up exercises Sahith Theegala does before every round

Golf.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSahith Theegala introduced himself to a wider array of golf fans last weekend at the WM Phoenix Open, and neutrals didn’t take look to start pulling for him to snag his first career PGA Tour win. In the end, a few squirly shots down the stretch left the...

golf.com

Golf.com

Tiger Woods delivers surprising response to Phil Mickelson’s media rights gripes

If a quarter-century of Tiger Woods press conferences have taught us anything, it’s not to get our hopes up. It’s not that the 15-time major champion’s relationship with reporters is contentious. Like any longstanding coworkers, each party has respect for the other’s duty to his role. (Wednesday’s presser at the Genesis Invitational reminded us Woods even keeps nicknames for some reporters.)
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas calls out Phil Mickelson’s ‘egotistical statement’ on Saudi league

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — With actual golf underway at the Genesis Invitational, Thursday seemed like it might be the day the collective golf public shifted from breakaway tour speculation to the on-course action at Riviera. Not so fast. Phil Mickelson’s latest comments on the long-rumored Saudi-backed rival golf league...
GOLF
Golf.com

2022 Genesis Invitational live coverage: How to watch Round 2 on Friday

The 2022 Genesis Invitational continues on Friday with the second round at Riviera Country Club in California. Here’s what you need to know to watch the Round 2 on TV or online. Previewing Genesis Invitational Round 2. On Thursday morning at Riviera, one group dominated the top of the...
GOLF
#Golf Course#Golf Club#News Media#Golf Digest#Pga Tour#Tpi
Golf.com

You want TAKES on Phil, Saudi League AND PGA Tour money? Here’s Pat Perez.

Pat Perez asked for the Cliffs Notes. His eventual answers, on the other hand, were anything but short and sweet. Playing the Genesis Invitational on Thursday, the longtime pro had not heard the other golf news of the day, but wanted to be briefed on the latest nugget in one of golf’s biggest stories — the proposed breakaway golf league backed by Saudi Arabian money. In a story on the Fire Pit Collective website, Alan Shipnuck wrote of a phone conversation that he had had with Phil Mickelson in which the six-time major champ described himself as a key architect in the league — and added that he hoped the plan would generate leverage in future negotiations with the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Golf.com

Rules Guy: What do you do if sand covers your ball as you address it in the bunker?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. During a recent tournament, my ball landed in the face of a bunker — fried egg. While trying to gain a stance I caused a small avalanche, and the ball was covered with sand. I knew where the ball was under the sand, but I decided not to take a blind hack at it. Instead, I took an unplayable lie, lateral relief within the bunker and a one-stroke penalty. Did I follow the rules?
GOLF
Golf.com

Did Harry Higgs legend grow? Pro chips in — as fan taunts him with drink, he says

A Harry Higgs fan, this fan was not. How could they be? If they truly knew the nearly universally loved pro, there’s no way they would have tried to distract him with what Higgs said was a cocktail as he chipped to the right of the 13th green at Riviera. Yes, it was rude. But it was also unwise. To the pro who just last week lifted his shirt and bared everything that was below it in front of 20,000 sauced-up supporters at the WM Phoenix Open, swirling a drink in a cup was but a drop-in-the-bucket bother.
GOLF
Golf.com

This long-standing PGA Tour record is in serious jeopardy at Riviera

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Joaquin Niemann is laying waste to Riviera Country Club. The entire field is taking advantage of the uncharacteristically benign George Thomas design this week, but no one is doing it quite like Niemann. The 23-year-old has made 20 birdies and two eagles while dropping just...
GOLF
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Two golf fans FAKE injuries after Jon Rahm tee shot at Riviera

For the 27-year-old world number one, that finally happened during the second round of Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational. And, let's be honest, it wasn't even that bad. It was his putting - again - that let him down. He signed a 1-over par 72 at Riviera. Remarkably, that was the...
GOLF
Golf.com

Justin Thomas was asked by a fan one of the biggest Saudi questions. JT answered.

Asked the fan: It’s really not about the money, Justin Thomas? It’s really not, Thomas answered. The conversation in golf, of course, at least the strong majority of it of late, has been. In short, it’s been this: There looks to be a guaranteed-paycheck, upstart golf league funded by Saudi Arabian cash, and pros are deciding whether they’re in or out. The talk may have reached its zenith — for now — this week after Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective website wrote of a phone conversation that he had had with Phil Mickelson in which the six-time major champ described himself as a key architect in the league — and added that he hoped the plan would generate leverage in future negotiations with the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Golf.com

Jon Rahm just did something he hadn’t done in 34 rounds

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — The joyous crowd at Riviera Country Club was so pleased when Jon Rahm made his 6-foot par putt on 18 on Friday evening. They erupted when the putt dropped, largely because it had also been awhile since they saw a putt of any consequence drop.
GOLF
Golf.com

Dustin Johnson quiets rumors on Saudi League, commits to PGA Tour

One of the Saudi Golf League’s biggest rumored defections is staying home. Dustin Johnson released a statement through a Tour spokesman on Sunday pledging his allegiance to the PGA Tour, a surprising announcement for the two-time major winner, whose involvement in the rival golf league has been rumored for the better part of a year.
GOLF
Golf.com

These 2 important charts reveal 2 fascinating facts about your golf clubs

Welcome to Play Smart, a game-improvement column that drops every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from Game Improvement Editor Luke Kerr-Dineen to help raise your golf IQ and play smarter, better golf. Back in November, GOLF Magazine hosted the GOLF Top 100 Teachers Summit which, in a nutshell, involves gathering all...
GOLF
Golf.com

RoboTest: How to gain 25 yards from one simple tee adjustment (yes, really)

If something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Case in point: touting a “driver hack” that will help you gain 25 yards without making a single adjustment to your driver specs. We get that you’re probably skeptical, but the above headline has been thoroughly vetted through our partnership with Gene Parente and his Golf Laboratories robot.
TECHNOLOGY
The Spun

Dustin Johnson Announces Decision: PGA Tour Fans React

Dustin Johnson has decided to keep going on the PGA Tour. There have been numerous rumors about an alternative league that Johnson was going to be part of, but he has denied those in a statement. “Over the pasts several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about...
GOLF

