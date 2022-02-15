ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Kurt Cobain's Daughter & Tony Hawk's Son, Plus More Celeb Kids Who've Dated

By Diane J. Cho
People
People
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen grunge rock royalty meets skateboarding legend, you get the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain dating Tony Hawk's son Riley. After...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Daughter Natalia's 'Golden' Birthday

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, is celebrating a special birthday. On Wednesday, Vanessa shared a sweet post -- dedicated to Natalia -- on Instagram. “Happy 19th Birthday @nataliabryant !!! It’s your GOLDEN birthday!!! We love you SO much!!!!! #19 ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️😘,” she wrote, alongside a picture of Natalia looking all grown up and flashing a gorgeous smile.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
sandiegoville.com

Kurt Cobain's Daughter Purchases San Diego Home

The daughter of late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain and Hole singer Courtney Love has purchased a home in San Diego's Point Loma neighborhood. Fresh off selling her vintage house in Hollywood Hills, Frances Bean Cobain has purchased an 1,870 square-foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in San Diego's Point Loma community for $2.3 million. The 29-year-old visual artist is currently dating skateboard legend Tony Hawk's eldest son Riley, who lives in North County San Diego, so it is believed the new cottage was purchased to be closer to him. In addition to being a professional skateboarder like his dad, Riley Hawk also co-owns Steel Mill Coffee and Records in Oceanside.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Tony Hawk
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Frances Bean Cobain
SheKnows

Michael Jackson’s Kids Paris & Prince Look So Grown Up in Rare Selfie

If there’s one thing to know about Michael Jackson’s kids, it’s that they are a close-knit group. While they shared a traumatic event with the loss of their dad at a tender age, they have stuck with each other through thick and thin — and that’s what makes Paris Jackson’s latest selfie with her older brother, Prince Jackson, so sweet. The Instagram Story selfie with a glowing-star filter shows the two of them lounging on the couch with Prince cheesing at the camera with a big grin. Paris kept her smile a little more low-key, but they both look happy to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Madonna's daughter Mercy James makes rare appearance for milestone birthday

Madonna made sure that her daughter Mercy James had the time of her life for sixteenth birthday and shared their day on her social media. The superstar singer revealed that she and Mercy, along with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and younger son David, 16, spent their day at Six Flags.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Reveals Daughter, 9, Found Out About Father’s Affair On TikTok

9-year-old Olivia Aydin learned of her father Bill’s infidelity from an ‘awful’ video on TikTok, which led Jennifer to confirm the rumors with her 5 kids. On the season 12 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Margaret Josephs exposed that co-star Jennifer Aydin‘s husband, plastic surgeon Bill Aydin, had an affair a decade ago. Jennifer, 44, immediately confirmed during the fight that Bill’s infidelity was with a pharmaceutical rep. After the Feb. 1 episode aired, Jennifer told Page Six that her and Bill’s youngest child, 9-year-old daughter Olivia, learned of her father’s affair through TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboarding#Daughter Tony Hawk
Page Six

Bob Saget’s daughter Lara: ‘My dad loved with everything he had’

Bob Saget’s daughter Lara penned a heartfelt tribute to her late dad on Instagram Thursday. Lara, Saget’s daughter with ex-wife Sherri Kramer, began her post, “To anyone afraid to love, unconditional love is the greatest of gifts..”. “My dad loved with everything he had,” she continued, alongside...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Hudson's 3-Year-Old Daughter Rani Rose Is 'Getting Big Fast' in Sweet, New Photo

The Almost Famous star, 42, shared an adorable, new photo of 3-year-old Rani Rose, whom she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, on Instagram Thursday. In the pic, the tot sits in the grass wearing long, orange pigtails, reminiscent of the classic fictional character Pippi Longstocking, complete with a red and white plaid, ruffled dress paired with red tights. Rani flashes her smile at someone standing nearby as she hangs on tight to a pink stuffed animal.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani is All Aglow — And Rocking Orange Braids! — in an Adorable New Photo

Watching your kids grow up is never easy but seeing their unique personalities shine through makes it all worth it. Kate Hudson knows this all too well, as she often posts pictures to commemorate her beautiful kids. With bright orange braids and an absolutely gorgeous smile, Hudson’s daughter, Rani Rose, 3, is absolutely glowing in a new photo posted to Instagram yesterday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
New Year
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son, 18, Dating Judd Apatow’s Daughter Iris, 19 — See Their Cute PDA Photo

Ryder Robinson made his romance with Iris Apatow Instagram official, and their famous moms Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann approved!. Kate Hudson‘s son Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating someone who also has familial ties to Hollywood. The teenager revealed on Instagram Tuesday, Feb. 15 that he’s in a relationship with Iris Apatow, the 19-year-old daughter of movie director Judd Apatow, 54, and actress Leslie Mann, 49. Iris is also the younger sister of actress Maude Apatow, 24, who plays Lexi on Euphoria.
RELATIONSHIPS
q106fm.com

Frances Bean Cobain & Riley Hawk are dating

In what may be the coolest couple of all time, Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk are dating. As pointed out by People, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love quietly confirmed she’s in a relationship with the son of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk in a New Year’s Day Instagram post last month.
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

Princess Eugenie’s Son August and More Celebrity Kids Playing in Snow

Snow cute! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, and a few Duggar family members have been taking advantage of the winter weather. “My snow baby,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned a December 2020 mother-daughter photo via Instagram. In the social media upload, the reality...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella shares very rare personal video

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella has long had an affinity for London, and has lived in Croydon with her husband, Max Parker, for a number of years now. This week, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a rare personal video documenting her most recent weekend, which she had spent in Brighton - and teased some exciting news in the process.
CELEBRITIES
People

People

216K+
Followers
39K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy