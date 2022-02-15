L.A. Rams Super Bowl victory parade: Where, when and how to watch free event in person

The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams will be fêted with a championship parade and rally in South L.A. on Wednesday

The festivities will kick off around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Royal Street and West Jefferson Boulevard, along the University of Southern California campus in the University Park neighborhood, where the route begins.

Parade vehicles will take about 45 minutes to travel along the 1.1-mile-long route, which goes primarily along Figueroa Street.

The L.A. Rams released this image of the parade route.

The first vehicles are scheduled to arrive around 11:45 a.m. at Exposition Park, which is where the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is located.

At noon, a rally will begin outside the Coliseum’s Peristyle, which is on the stadium’s east end. It’ll last about 30 minutes and end at 12:30 p.m., according to the latest information on the Rams’ website .

Area road closures began taking effect as early as 6 a.m.

Limited parking is available at the Grand and Flower St. Structures, but fans are encouraged to take Metro to get to the area. They can take the Expo Line and get off at the Expo Park/USC Station.

Like the parade, the rally is free and fans are invited to the celebration, but both will be limited “on a first come, first served basis.”

As with the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, some COVID-19 measures will be in place at the rally in Exposition Park, and attendees will be required to show one of the following: proof of full vaccination; a negative antigen test within the past 24 hours; or a negative PCR test within the past 48 hours.

Rams players and coaches, plus the cheerleaders and mascot Rampage, will all be on hand for the event. There will also be on-stage entertainment, although organizers have not yet provided further details on that.

Can’t watch the parade and rally in person? KTLA has several ways that you can stream and view it online .

The Coliseum is a fitting venue for the festivities to be held, as the Rams previously played there for three decades, most recently from 2016 through 2019 after they returned to L.A. from St. Louis.

Until defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday, the Rams had not won a Super Bowl while the franchise was in Los Angeles.

The victory at SoFi also marked the second consecutive year that the NFL champions scored a victory on their home turf, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers becoming the first team in league history to achieve that feat last year.

Full details about the Rams’ parade and rally can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.