ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

UofSC: $1.5M donation to expand civil rights education center

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TnIlv_0eFG3OAE00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina (USC) is planning to expand its civil rights programs, exhibits, and collections with a monetary donation received on Tuesday.

Williams, an energy infrastructure company, gifted $1.5 million to USC which will be used towards enhancing K-12 and college student learning in addition to expanding collections and exhibits at the Center for Civil Rights History and Research.

USC also says that some of the funds will be used to interview civil-rights era participants throughout the state and digitally preserve their historical narratives.

“It is fitting that Williams chose Black History Month to announce this significant gift dedicated to elevating the untold civil rights history of South Carolina,” Congressman Clyburn said. “It is only through teaching this important history that we can fulfill [Alexis] de Tocqueville’s belief that ‘the greatness of America lies not in being more enlightened than any other nation, but rather in her ability to repair her faults.’ The USC Center for Civil Rights History and Research is well positioned with the support of private and public partners to lead the way.”

Save up to 50% on RiverDogs single-game tickets with ‘Dog-E-Coin’ Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

US Energy Secretary to tour nuclear program at South Carolina HBCU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is visiting South Carolina this week, stopping at a historically Black university to tout what the Biden administration says is a commitment to funding nuclear engineering at such institutions around the country. On Thursday, Granholm is set to tour the nuclear engineering program at South Carolina State University, […]
POLITICS
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster designates ‘HBCU Day’ in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill that aims to honor the contributions and efforts of historically Black colleges and universities into law on Tuesday. Governor Henry McMaster signed H.4575 which officially designates the third Tuesday of February every year as ‘Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day’ in South Carolina. The bill, which […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Where people in South Carolina are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina 11th least-educated state, study finds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina is the 11th least-educated state, according to a new study by WalletHub. South Carolina came in with a total score of 38.99, with a higher number meaning the state is more educated. Massachusetts is the most educated state with a score of 81.82, according to WalletHub. The least-educated […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Uofsc#College#Usc#Black History Month#Riverdogs#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Booming economy leads SC governor, House to bigger tax cut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Another round of better than anticipated economic news in South Carolina has the Republican governor and House leaders agreeing to work toward a bigger income tax cut than they originally proposed. The proposal would spend about $600 million to cut income taxes on all but about 120,000 of the 1.5 million […]
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
WCBD Count on 2

New route out of Charleston airport connects passengers to Connecticut’s second-largest city

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new airline service will soon begin at Charleston International Airport with a destination in the northeast. Avelo Airlines announced Wednesday it will begin nonstop service between the Lowcountry and New Haven, Connecticut this spring. The new route, from Charleston International Airport to Tweed-New Haven Airport, will take fight beginning […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bill establishing early voting moves forward in SC House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would establish no-excuse early voting is moving forward in the South Carolina House. A panel of representatives on Tuesday also made tweaks to the Republican-backed proposal that would make early in-person voting permanent for two weeks before an election. Some of those changes include adjusting a rule determining […]
ELECTIONS
WCBD Count on 2

Large grocery and hygiene distribution event planned for southern Charleston County on Tuesday

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community leaders will host what they are calling a “much-needed massive” grocery distribution in southern Charleston County on Tuesday. Louis Smith, executive director of the Community Resource Center, said the grocery and hygiene product distribution will take place at the James E. Clyburn Wilton Community Center in Adams Run. The […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry environmentalists ask state lawmakers to help with ‘nurdles’ issue

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Plastic pellets called “nurdles” are threatening the health of local wildlife and waterways and now local advocates are working to make a change. “Nurdles are small plastic pellets and they’re the feedstock for just about anything made out of plastic,” Andrew Wunderley, executive director of Charleston Waterkeeper, said. “So, you […]
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Co. accepting public input for Better Northbridge Project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County officials are seeking comments from the public about the proposed Better Northbridge Project. The Better Northbridge project aims to improve pedestrian and bicyclist safety by constructing a standalone bike and pedestrian connection next to the bridge. A public meeting has been rescheduled for February 16 at the Westminister Presbyterian […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy