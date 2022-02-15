Crash closes I-10 West at Horizon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a crash involving an RV on I-10 West before Horizon Boulevard.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident, but the crash involved an RV towing a Jeep on I-10. All main lanes are closed and traffic is detoured onto Gateway West. No backup is reported as of noon.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

