Waterparks have been doing all sorts of teasing lately, and have now confirmed that PARX5 – aka their fifth album – is currently "80 per cent done". Taking to social media, the Texas trio share that they've got a lot of new material to whittle down for their next record, and are currently working with 55 songs that run for a total time of two hours and 23 minutes. (Of course, Awsten Knight had worked on "a hundred-something songs" during the pandemic before settling on the 17 that make up 2021 album Greatest Hits, so it's very unlikely that we'll actually get to hear all 55 sadly.)

ROCK MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO