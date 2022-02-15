New World Begins Delivering Second Round of Free Server Transfers

The latest Blade & Soul update rolls out a new solo dungeon, Sanctum of the Masters, changes to equipment, and adds new events. The new solo dungeon is the centerpiece of this update, and if you are looking for a brand new challenge you'll be able to get it in easy, normal, and hard difficulty modes. At each difficulty level, there will be 30 waves of monsters to take on. You'll be able to use the strategy card system to optimize battles. The Sanctum of the Masters Quest is a letter quest, and if you complete the daily, Master Undone, you’ll earn yourself 25,000 XP, 12,500 reputation and 17 gold and 50 silver plus several chests as rewards. Clear the waves and earn the Master’s Chest beginning at wave 5, with more rewards beginning at the 10th wave. Do well and rank on the leaderboards for even more loot.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO