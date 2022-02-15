Crews respond to outdoor fire on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to an outdoor fire that burned approximately three acres on Johns Island Tuesday afternoon.
St Johns Fire District responded to an address off Old Pond Road around 1:30 p.m.
Fire trucks were seen leaving the location around 2:40 p.m.
No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.
