ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

MoviePass Might Be Just What The Box Office Needs Right Now

By Ryan Scott
/Film
/Film
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The movie-loving world got some interesting and pretty unexpected news last week when it was revealed that MoviePass is coming back this summer. For those who don't recall, the movie subscription service that allowed users to see up to one movie a day for $10 a month in many markets (with...

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Observer

‘Jackass Forever’: The Gross Hug You Need Right Now

Nostalgia is a powerful force that’s only been gaining power over the last two years, as new experiences have been more and more limited and we’ve been stuck cycling through memories. As every generation ages, less and less entertainment is focused on us and our experiences—that’s natural—but right now no one knows how to market to current trends. So instead we fall back on the things we knew when our brains were still growing. As we hit two years of cycling back over old memories, it’s hard to not feel like every moment of prior fondness has been farmed to sell us a T-shirt, a tote bag, or tickets to a pop-punk festival.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ to Stream All Sister Studio Movies Beginning in 2024

Paramount+ will enjoy favored nation status beginning in 2024 in terms of movies made by its sister studio. ViacomCBS chief Bob Bakish announced Tuesday during an earnings call that “Paramount+ will become the streaming home” for all theatrical releases from Paramount Pictures.More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Goes All-In On Competing With Streaming Giants In Rebrand'A Quiet Place Part III' Arriving in 2025'SpongeBob,' 'Turtles,' 'Dora' Franchises Expand on Paramount+ Presently, Paramount titles appear either on Paramount+ or on Epix during what’s known as the “pay one” home entertainment window, which follows an exclusive theatrical release. The move stresses the fierce race among Hollywood legacy...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Deadline

‘Death On The Nile’ Charting $12.8M, ‘Marry Me’ $8M In Valentine’s Day Weekend Where Hollywood Pines For Female Auds – Sunday Box Office

Sunday AM Writethru: Two major studios this weekend took a bold swing and decided to go after the challenged older female demo over Valentine’s Day weekend in a continued pandemic. While the results were in line with projections, they wouldn’t be anything to brag about in a pre-pandemic marketplace. There’s also an argument that the Super Bowl today slows Sunday business. However, both these titles were aimed at women, who are more apt than guys to make their way to cinemas on the Big Game day. Disney’s Covid-delayed release of Kenneth Branagh’s $90M adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile, starring Gal Gadot, is...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
TVGuide.com

The 16 Best Romantic Valentine's Day Movies to Watch Right Now on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon, and Hulu

Happy Valentine's Day! If you're looking for the best romantic movies to watch right now in honor of the holiday, we've got you covered. Go buy some chocolate and roses and every heart-shaped item you can find and settle in to check out some of our recommendations. Our list includes sweeping classics like Casablanca and Titanic, sweet rom-coms like 10 Things I Hate About You and Valentine's Day, and dumb movies you can't help but love, like Fifty Shades of Grey and After We Collided. You'll find something to fall in love with here.
MOVIES
PC Magazine

How to Watch the 2022 Oscar-Nominated Movies Online

2021 wasn’t 2020, but it wasn’t exactly normal, either. This was especially true for movie lovers. Thanks to life-saving COVID-19 vaccines, many of us returned to movie theaters for the first time in more than a year to watch the biggest blockbusters. However, COVID-19 is still very much...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Deadline

Could Netflix Finally Be Back In The Cannes Official Selection?

Is something finally about to give in the long impasse between Cannes and Netflix? In recent days, director Andrew Dominik (The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford) has said he hopes his anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde might make it to the Riviera. Speaking to Screen, the director claimed that Cannes chief Thierry Fremaux is a big fan of the movie and that Netflix had pushed for a Competition slot with an eight month theatrical window but was turned down. An Out of Competition slot has been mooted, apparently. When we reached out to Netflix this weekend, the streamer didn’t...
MOVIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Collider

Here's What's New On Netflix in February 2022

Boy, oh boy, it's time for a whole new month of content and February is looking like a good month for Netflix!. Internationally. February is chock-full of exciting new television to explore. We've got the return of Space Force, starring Steve Carrell, John Malkovich, and Ben Schwartz. Other Netflix series returning for a second season include Raising Dion, Sweet Magnolias, and Love Is Blind. New series include Inventing Anna, a series about a con artist who fooled New York's elite into thinking she was a German heiress, and Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series to the Vikings show set 100 years after the events of the first series.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Vod
POPSUGAR

Where to Stream "No Time to Die" Before the Oscars

"The name's Bond. James Bond." The latest film in the Bond franchise, "No Time to Die," marked the last time Daniel Craig could ever say those words after a 15-year and five-film run as the titular intelligence agent. While fans are devastated about how the film ended, the movie was...
MOVIES
trumbulltimes.com

Where to watch the 2022 Oscars Best Picture Nominees in CT theaters (and streaming)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just released its eight nominees for 2022's Oscar Award for Best Picture. If you haven't had time to see some of the year's best movies, don't fret. There are still showings across the state and all the nominees can be viewed on streaming sites such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, HBO Max and Disney+.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Collider

7 Best New Movies to Watch on HBO Max in February 2022

When it comes to having an expansive and ever evolving movie library, HBO Max has led its streaming competitors since launching. With access to the Warner Bros. film catalogue, which is organized into curated hubs that include both classic movies and the DC Universe, HBO Max has an enviable collection of film choices that are often added to and improved upon with new underrated gems and all-time cinematic classics.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Movies
CinemaBlend

Spencer Is Now Streaming: How To Watch The Kristen Stewart Movie

If you wanted to check out Kristen Stewart’s Academy Award-nominated portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer but never got around to seeing it in theaters or when it popped up on VOD services in late 2021, you're not entirely out of luck. As of early February 2022, you can watch Pablo Larraín’s portrait of the late Princess of Wales in one of her most trying moments streaming on a platform many of us already have in our collection of services.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Why Brad Pitt and George Clooney Accepted a Lower Salary for Upcoming Movie

An upcoming film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt triggered an intense bidding war that was ultimately won out by Apple Studios. But before the Ocean's Eleven stars agreed to sign on, they volunteered to take a lower salary under one condition. Clooney opened up about the caveat in an...
MOVIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
/Film

/Film

New York, NY
35
Followers
0
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2005, /Film has been a destination for news, commentary, and criticism on every nook and cranny of the film industry. From blockbusters to indies and everywhere in between, we live and breathe cinema. It's a home for people with unique perspectives about movies, television, and so much more. Welcome. You're among friends.

 https://www.slashfilm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy