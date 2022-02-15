Idles, Little Simz to play BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022

Eleven years since she mesmerised the audience with her debut performance of “Someone Like You”, Adele proved herself once again as Queen of the Brits. The British artist scooped three awards at this year’s ceremony at the O2 Arena, including Artist of the Year and the coveted Album of the Year prize. She is also now the only solo artist to have won Album of the Year three times – with only the bands Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys equalling her total.In the inaugural year of a Brit Awards without gender-based categories, women dominated, in spite of the naysayers who...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO