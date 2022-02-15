Idles, Little Simz to play BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022

This week founder/owner of JB Entertainment, Jack Barton, shares with us the experience, insight, and philosophies garnered from his 30-plus years in the industry. Leveraging a love for the Grateful Dead into Artist Development and Management roles within that subculture that carries forth today, and the pursuit of radio roles beginning at Philadelphia’s WXPN as On-Air Host, Assistant Music Director, and World Café Assistant, led to recruitment to music trade bureau FMQB in 2001 where Barton remained until the company closed in 2019. He’ll talk about artist management, radio charts, trade publishing, and the ever-changing music industry.
