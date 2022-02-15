ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Idles, Little Simz to play BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2022

By Live4ever
live4ever.uk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdles are a part of the event which will be held between April 1st-3rd. The BBC Radio 6 Music Festival has unveiled the line-up for its return in April 2022, with station favourites Idles leading the way alongside Little Simz, Father John...

www.live4ever.uk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The FADER

Watch Little Simz, Dave and more perform at the 2022 BRIT Awards

The 2022 BRIT Awards took place at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night with Little Simz, Dave, and Adele all taking home awards. For the first time the awards removed gender categories and instead focused on genre, with Dave winning Best Hip-Hop/Rap/Grime Act and Little Simz collecting the Best New Artist prize, despite releasing her debut mixtape over a decade ago.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Best Music Festivals in France

When you think about festivals, which spring to mind? Often we think of the one’s we’ve already been to, or one’s in the UK. And when we think of foreign festivals, we often think of those in popular holiday destinations with loads of sun, such as Croatia, Portugal, Spain and Malta. But what about other countries? What about the festivals in France, for example?
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Little Simz’ Spotify streams soar over 350 per cent following BRIT Awards 2022

Spotify streams of Little Simz‘ music have soared over 350 per cent following her appearance at this year’s BRIT Awards. The rapper, who released her last album, ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, back in September, won the award for Best New Artist at last night’s (February 8) ceremony at London’s The O2. She also performed a medley of her tracks ‘Introvert’ and ‘Woman’.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Marr
Person
Huw Stephens
Person
Little Simz
mixmag.net

Little Simz, Dave and Adele amongst winners at BRITs

Last night's BRIT Awards saw big wins for the likes of Little Simz, Dave and Adele. Little Simz won the award for Best New Artist, she was in the running against the likes of Joy Crookes, Central Cee and Griff. She was joined by her mum on stage and said "look what you've done mum", crediting her mum for her successes.
CELEBRITIES
TrendHunter.com

Metaverse Music Festivals

Le Phoque OFF is one of the first music festivals to occur entirely in the metaverse. Attendants can see and interact without each other through the digital world exclusively from February 21st to February 25th. NOWHERE, the innovative face-to-face platform is delivering the festival to a worldwide audience this year to showcase Quebec and Franco-Canadian alternative music artists. Attendees can interact with each other online while exploring 3D worlds.
MUSIC
Popculture

BROODS Singer Georgia Nott Talks 'Futuristic Themes' of New Album 'Space Island' (Exclusive)

Just three years following their critically acclaimed third studio album Don't Feed the Pop Monster, New Zealand duo BROODS' newest electro-pop record, Space Island, is finally releasing this Friday. With fans eager to hear more from the musical pair made up of siblings Caleb and Georgia Nott illuminating their personal journeys through surf rock and synth-pop numbers, lead singer Georgia tells PopCulture.com exclusively she hopes listeners will find comfort in Space Island, especially amid such a contentious and isolating time in our life.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Just in: BBC orders a review of classical music activities

Looking for departmental cuts as the Government freezes its income, the BBC has targeted classical music for a ‘review’ – a catch-all formula for nasty medicine. The headline on the press release is typically euphemistic: ‘BBC to look at impact of pandemic and seek opportunities to broaden access to classical music for all.’
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio 6 Music
lightning100.com

Music Business Radio: Jack Barton

This week founder/owner of JB Entertainment, Jack Barton, shares with us the experience, insight, and philosophies garnered from his 30-plus years in the industry. Leveraging a love for the Grateful Dead into Artist Development and Management roles within that subculture that carries forth today, and the pursuit of radio roles beginning at Philadelphia’s WXPN as On-Air Host, Assistant Music Director, and World Café Assistant, led to recruitment to music trade bureau FMQB in 2001 where Barton remained until the company closed in 2019. He’ll talk about artist management, radio charts, trade publishing, and the ever-changing music industry.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cedar Valley Daily Times

UNI School of Music to host New Music Festival

The University of Northern Iowa School of Music will hold its second annual New Music Festival March 10 to 12. The free public festival will feature guest composer and performer Molly Joyce, and accordionist Branko Džinović as well as UNI faculty and student performers. The festival will offer...
MUSIC
ucollege.edu

Music Festival Concert

Listen to band and orchestra performances by Union College students along with musicians from academies across Mid-America. The performance will also be streamed on UTV.
LINCOLN, NE
Billboard

Frank Turner Rocks to No. 1 on U.K. Midweek Chart With ‘FTHC’

FTHC (an initialism for Frank Turner Hardcore) accumulates more than double the weekend sales of its closest competition, according to the Official Charts Company, to take outright leadership on the midweek chart. If it keeps its position when the chart is published this Friday, it’ll give Turner his first leader...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Fontaines D.C. are in the studio with Slowthai, Kwes Darko and Dan Carey

Footage has been shared of Fontaines D.C. in the studio with Slowthai among others – see a video of work-in-progress new music below. Video of the Irish band working with the Northampton rapper alongside Slowthai’s longtime producer Kwes Darko and Dan Carey was shared by Carey’s label Speedy Wunderground on Twitter.
MUSIC
thewindhameagle.com

Sebago Long Lake Music Festival to be featured on 'Main Stage' radio show

As Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival prepares for its 50th season during the summer of 2022, Maine Public Radio’s Main Stage will allow fans and others to enjoy a festival performance from the summer of 2021. The Sebago-Long Lake Music Festival is the featured performer on Main Stage at 8...
MAINE STATE
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

A land of music and colorful festivals

The India Center and the Indian Student Association held an event to celebrate India's Republic Day at the College of Sciences on Friday, 28, 2022. The event featured special guests, such as Dr. Vidhu Aggarwal, who read poems from her book, and Pandit Nandkishor Muley, an Indian Music professor at UCF, who played classical traditional music with his former student Ben Tiptonford.
MUSIC
The Independent

Little Simz and Adele lead a triumphant year for women at the Brits after gender categories scrapped

Eleven years since she mesmerised the audience with her debut performance of “Someone Like You”, Adele proved herself once again as Queen of the Brits. The British artist scooped three awards at this year’s ceremony at the O2 Arena, including Artist of the Year and the coveted Album of the Year prize. She is also now the only solo artist to have won Album of the Year three times – with only the bands Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys equalling her total.In the inaugural year of a Brit Awards without gender-based categories, women dominated, in spite of the naysayers who...
CELEBRITIES
theviolinchannel.com

BBC Releases Renders of its Upcoming Music Venue

The BBC's new venue will consist of two radio studios and three music studios — complete with control rooms for recording, mixing, mastering, and broadcasting. It will also house a visualization gallery and an edit suite. The new spaces will allow for recorded music sessions for its BBC Radio...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy