Walt Disney World Resort will likely be busy this weekend, due to expected big crowds taking advantage of President's Day. Theme park reservations are limited during the weekend, indicating that the parks are nearing capacity. Per Theme Park Tourist, all four of Walt Disney World's theme parks are fully booked for the entirety of President's Day weekend (which includes today), and only EPCOT has reservations available through Thursday of next week. Magic Kingdom is at capacity until at least next Friday, February 25th. We'll note that reservations do occasionally open up due to cancellations, so there's a chance that some Annual Pass holders or local visitors could still get into the park if they're lucky.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO