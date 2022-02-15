ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears reunite Justin Fields with Ohio State teammate in Chad Reuter's new 3-round mock draft

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmTuo_0eFG2RbO00

The Chicago Bears have some big needs heading into the 2022 offseason, where new general manager Ryan Poles will have some important decisions to make.

Unfortunately, Poles will only have five draft selections to work with, including no first-round pick after Chicago traded up for quarterback Justin Fields last year. So with just two selections in the first three rounds and plenty of needs, Poles is going to need to make them count.

In Chad Reuter’s new three-round mock draft at NFL.com, the Bears reunite Fields with college teammate wide receiver Chris Olave with the 39th overall selection. It’s best-case scenario, really, especially considering Olave is a highly-touted prospect coming out of Ohio State.

Darnell Mooney is the only dependable wide receiver on the roster heading into 2022, as Allen Robinson is expected to depart in free agency. Surrounding Fields with offensive weapons is going to be key for getting this offense on track, and what better way than bringing in Olave, someone he thrived with at Ohio State.

Granted, it would take a miracle for Olave to fall to the second round at pick No. 39. But it’s nice to imagine the possibility.

With their second selection — No. 71 overall — the Bears addressed another position of need with Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele.

Poles made it clear that the offensive line will be a focal point this offseason. There are plenty of questions on the offensive line, ranging from tackle to interior linemen.

Faalele played primarily at right tackle with Minnesota, which presents an interesting option for the Bears at tackle. With Larry Borom currently occupying that right tackle spot, they could move Borom to right guard and plug in Faalele at right tackle. Again, it all depends on Poles’ evaluation and vision for the offensive line.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 moves the Chicago Bears must make this offseason for Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears witnessed the importance of the quarterback position on Sunday as they watched the Super Bowl matchup between the Las Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Both the Rams and Bengals have a franchise quarterback in the form of Matt Stafford and Joe Burrow respectively and that is further confirmation that the team must have a franchise quarterback in order to be a contender in the modern era of the National Football League.
NFL
On3.com

Mel Kiper, Todd McShay aggressively defend Bears for trading pick to land Justin Fields

During a draft preview show on ESPN, analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay defended the Bears decision last year to trade for drafting Justin Fields. The Bears selected Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft after trading for the pick from the New York Giants. The Giants received two picks in last year’s draft as well as their first and fourth-round picks of this year’s draft, a price that many have said was too high after a disappointing rookie season for Fields.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

THIS MOVE IS SO HUGE FOR JUSTIN FIELDS' DEVELOPMENT

Justin Fields/u> with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. At the time, this had all of Bears' nation extremely excited. Fields was an incredible prospect coming out of both high school and college. His rookie season was full of ups and downs. It was, honestly, to be expected....
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears Comparing Justin Fields to past rookies: Big Time Throws

Most fans are sure that Justin Fields will do better next year with a stronger supporting cast. Still, almost every rookie quarterback, especially the ones drafted high is thrown into bad situations during their rookie season. So, it is not easy to compare the Chicago Bears gunslinger to the rest of the NFL, but we can compare him to rookies in the past.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
FanSided

3 free agents that would help Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are entering a very important off-season after hiring a new general manager in Ryan Poles and a new head coach in Matt Eberflus. The goal for the off-season of the Bears should be the maximize the potential of second-year quarterback Justin Fields. While the Fields did show...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Could The Bears And Seahawks Consider Swapping Russell Wilson, Justin Fields?

The Chicago Bears are under new management this offseason with Ryan Poles taking over as general manager and Matt Eberflus being hired as head coach. Those two will be tasked with getting the franchise back on track after Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy were let go from their positions of general manager and head coach.
NFL
The Phinsider

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Chad Reuter first mock has Dolphins trade out of first round

It is that time of year. The NFL season is over with the Los Angeles Rams winning Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals and all 32 teams are now preparing for the 2022 season. While scouting events and free agency are the next major events on the NFL calendar, the NFL Draft always pulls us in early as we learn new college players to watch, things teams could do, and speculate at the possibility of a huge haul for our favorite teams. That means, it is officially mock draft season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Bears#Mock Draft#American Football#Poles#Nfl Com
FanSided

3 teams that could give Carson Wentz his third chance

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly out on Carson Wentz, but three teams need a quarterback to give him another chance. Carson Wentz went from MVP candidate to injured to out of favor in Philadelphia to Indianapolis to out of favor in Indianapolis in the blink of an eye. His NFL...
NFL
KOOL 101.7

Could The Minnesota Vikings Be Losing New Coach Kevin O’Connell?

There are rumors floating around that Coach Sean McVay might call it quits and retire after a Super Bowl win. Which might make the new Minnesota Vikings coach want to stay. Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio has been saying that the reason Minnesota hasn't introduced their new coach is that he wants to wait to see what Coach McVay is going to do. McVay was asked what his plans were after the Super Bowl and he said we'll see.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants. But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations. Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

78K+
Followers
124K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy