ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pick up some 'Star Wars' playing cards for your next game night

By Andrew Koopman
newmilfordspectrum.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how advanced technology gets and how many new games, virtual reality setups, and other entertainment innovations come about, one thing never seems to go out of style — playing cards. Cards are one of the oldest forms of gaming and there is just about an endless number of games...

www.newmilfordspectrum.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Honkai: Star Rail beta – How to sign up and play the game early

Honkai: Star Rail is the latest free-to-play game from the makers of Genshin Impact, so find out how you can join the beta and play early. The first Honkai: Star Rail beta may be over, but many players will still be eager to dive into the game’s turn-based action. Just like Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact, Star Rail aims to utilize the series’ flashy combat and pair it with a strategic twist.
VIDEO GAMES
thekatynews.com

Does playing card games improve your decision making ability?

In this article, we find out if playing cards can help you with other areas of your life. Check it out. According to psychologists and sociologists, card games can teach numeracy and memory skills and strategic thinking. Sitting down to play cards can also enhance family relationships through conversation and friendly competitiveness. Card games aren’t rocket science in general, but that’s half the enjoyment for many people.
GAMBLING
Primetimer

The Book of Boba Fett seems to have gotten bored with its own premise -- that's why it has pivoted to The Mandalorian

As Jackson McHenry put it, "this feels like a show that was a cool pitch in some boardroom — 'We have a hit show about a character inspired by Boba Fett. What if we cut to the chase and have a show about Boba himself?' — in search of a more genuine reason to exist. Temuera Morrison does good, imposing work as Boba, and I like his insistence in interviews that he didn’t want the character to talk too much, but it’s tough to spin a show around a character who was most interesting as a mysterious, imposing presence. The more you explain Boba’s backstory, the less I want to know. The show itself seems to have gotten bored with its own premise and shifted over to checking in on Mandalorian characters. Typically, I love to see Baby Yoda in any form, but it’s tiresome to see Boba deal with him alongside a very CGI-faced Luke Skywalker, who, to me, will never emerge from the uncanny valley and has a voice that makes him sound like Pauly Shore voicing Pinocchio. That issue is compounded by the fact that most of Boba takes place, yet again, on Tatooine, a planet with a desert environment that is iconically Star Wars but we’ve also seen many times over. Boba Fett gestures toward a few new ideas about the planet, namely some sort of past involving plentiful oceans, but otherwise, we’ve been over these Mos cities and moisture farms already. It feels a little like watching your over-the-hill uncle describe his favorite high-school stories over and over. Like Anakin Skywalker, I hate sand!"
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Cards#Star Wars Trilogy#Game Night#Card Stock#Han Solo#Rebel Alliance#Casino Q1#Premium 909
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
startattle.com

The Presence of Love (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

The Presence of Love tells the story of adjunct professor Joss (Eloise Mumford), who travels to England to visit the farm where her late mother grew up. She soon bonds with single father Daniel (Julian Morris), whose family now runs it. Startattle.com – The Presence of Love 2022. This...
MOVIES
Life and Style Weekly

The Little Couple’s Jen Arnold Shares Relocation Update After Landing New Job: We’re ‘Boston Bound’

Here’s to a fresh start! The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein are celebrating a new chapter in their lives after she landed a big job opportunity. “We are #Boston bound!” Jen, 47, captioned a new Instagram post on Monday, February 14, also featuring a sweet voiceover message from Bill, 47, showing her support on her latest business venture.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Lizzo's Sheer-Paneled Mini Is the Perfect Date-Night Dress

Mark it down in the history books, folks: on Feb. 14, 2022, Lizzo invented the color red. The "Rumors" singer brought the bold hue to life while stepping out in a sexy scarlet dress on Valentine's Day. We were so occupied by admiring the sparkly number, we almost failed to notice the mystery man she was hand in hand with while exiting Craig's in West Hollywood. Although his identity and the nature of their relationship is still under wraps, he did subtly match Lizzo with pops of red on his mask and sneakers, so they've already got the whole coordinated-style thing down to a science if they are indeed a couple.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy