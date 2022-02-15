ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

294 New Cases Reported Tuesday

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Department of Health reported 294 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 232,302. No new fatalities were reported. A total of...

64 New COVID Cases Confirmed on Kauaʻi

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Feb. 11. Today’s cases bring the number of active cases to 316, with six hospitalized, and 11,404 cumulative cases. Kaua‘i’s cumulative case count includes 11,325 confirmed locally, eight probable, and 71 positive cases diagnosed elsewhere, as they received their pre-travel test results after arriving on island.
4,742 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 4,742 new Coronavirus cases in the state Friday. The seven-day average of new cases currently stands at 5,688. According to OSDH, there are currently 67,444 active cases of the Coronavirus across Oklahoma. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control...
3 COVID deaths confirmed in Shasta County on Tuesday, 227 new cases

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Three more Shasta County residents have died due to coronavirus, according to county health officials. On Tuesday this week, Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) reported a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, and a man over age 89 have died due to virus. The three newest deaths bring the county's total deaths due to COVID-19 to 529.
Kaua‘i District Health Office Announces 40 New COVID Cases Sunday

The state Department of Health Kaua‘i District Health Office announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Sunday’s case numbers bring the amount of active cases on the island to 224, with nine hospitalized, and 11,508 cumulative cases. Kaua‘i’s cumulative case count includes 11,429 confirmed locally, eight probable and 71 positive cases diagnosed elsewhere, as they received their pre-travel test results after arriving on island.
County Briefing: COVID Case Numbers Continue to Decline

COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline on Kaua‘i, but that doesn’t mean the island can let it’s guard down. According to Elton Ushio, Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency administrator, the island’s case counts are trending in the right direction. “Our daily case count continued declining over...
DPS Reports No New Positive COVID Tests Among Inmates at KCCC

The state Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, Feb. 15, reported no new positive test results among inmates at Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center in Līhuʻe. According to a news release, the most recent testing updates for KCCC included 14 negative inmate test results. COVID testing is continuously...
Woman dies from Covid-19 after she was wrongfully denied vaccine seven times because the vaccine contained “live virus”, lawsuit

United States is one of the countries with the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates globally. According to the most recent data provided by CDC, 251.9 million people had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, including about 213.7 million people who had been fully vaccinated by the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine or the two-dose series made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
Elderly woman who ‘struggled to breathe and speak’, died from an allergic reaction caused by Covid-19 vaccine autopsy shows, lawsuit

Unlike all the other vaccines, the Covid-19 vaccines are not ‘approved’ by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because they didn’t undergo the regular approval process which usually takes years from the early testing stages to final approval. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, all the available vaccines are “authorized for emergency use” in battling the pandemic.
King County to end vaccine verification policy March 1

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Due to decreasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates in King County and a high vaccination rate, Seattle and King County announced Wednesday they are lifting the local health order requiring COVID-19 vaccination verification for indoor and outdoor events on March 1. Officials said that over...
La Crosse County drops to ‘Very High’ COVID transmission rate

MADISON (WKBT) — Covid cases are going down. La Crosse and its surrounding counties have fallen to the “Very High” transmission rate from “Critically High,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Cases in La Crosse County have fallen 42% in the past two weeks to 927.4 per 100,000 people. DHS thanked Wisconsinites for their efforts to stop the...
Hawai‘i Food Basket Receives Donation From Kaiser For New Program

Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i has awarded grants totaling $122,100 to three vital community organizations, including the Food Bank on the Garden Isle. The grants will bolster food security for the state’s most vulnerable populations. Hawai‘i Foodbank received $22,100 to support a new Farm-to-Foodbank program, a news release from Kaiser...
State Recommends 15-Knot Speed Limit Around Whales, Other Safety Measures

Years of research by Pacific Whale Foundation, NOAA, and the state has prompted a new set of voluntary recommendations for boaters operating around humpback whales. The new recommendations were announced Monday after those agencies, along with tour operators, private boaters, fishers, and other community members, collaborated over the last year to craft recommendations in order to keep both whales and watchers safe.
State Fines Waimea Asphalt Company $107K for Water Pollution Violation

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health fined a Kaua‘i asphalt company $107,500 for discharging pollutants into state waters without a permit or pollution control practices. The DOH issued a Notice of Violation and Order to Maui Asphalt X-IV, LLC, which has operated in Waimea, Kauaʻi for the last five years.
Concrete Pour Scheduled for New Anahola Water Tank

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., will conduct a concrete pour for its new Anahola Water Tank beginning at 11 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, through 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, weather permitting. Area residents should expect construction noise and slightly slower...
Report: 2 Deaths on Kauai’s State Highways in 2021

Ninety-four traffic-related deaths happened on state of Hawai‘i roads in 2021 as a result of 94 crashes, the state Department of Transportation reported this week. These figures are up from 2020 (85 fatalities), when nationwide traffic fatalities trended up, but down from the 108 fatalities recorded for 2019. Two...
Covid-recovered patients are seeing a huge rise in heart-related issues

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's risk of having a serious cardiovascular event — like stroke or heart failure — within a year after infection. That's according to an open-access study involving more than 11 million people published earlier this month in Nature Medicine. The study, conducted by researchers at the Veterans Health Administration (VA) St. Louis Health Care System and Washington University in St. Louis, pulled data from patients at 1,255 health care facilities across the U.S. The authors zeroed in on 153,760 veterans who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and survived at least 30 days after the infection. Then, they put together a comparison group of 5.6 million veterans from the same timeframe who didn't test positive for COVID-19, and a second control group of more than 5.9 million people who sought VA care in 2017.
