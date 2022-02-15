2-alarm fire at Chesapeake apartment building affects 8 units, no injuries reported

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon in Chesapeake that significantly damaged several apartment units.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says its dispatchers started receiving calls just after 1 p.m. about fire and smoke coming from the apartment complex at 965 Lake Village Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the center of the building.

Responding firefighters and police officers immediately evacuated remaining residents. Everyone was able to get out safely.

The fire was called under control at 2:02 p.m.

Chesapeake Fire Marshals are now working to determine what caused the fire that damaged eight apartments.

Photos from the scene from the Chesapeake Fire Department show some significant damage, especially to apartments on the second floor.

Property management and the Red Cross are relocating all residents impacted by the fire.

