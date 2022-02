After seven weeks and a mountain of speculation and discussion, The Book of Boba Fett came to an end this past Wednesday. The Disney+ series was first announced in a post-credits scene at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, and given Boba Fett's (Temeura Morrison) beloved status among many Star Wars fans, there was a lot of anticipation around where his post-Original Trilogy story would go. While the debate around The Book of Boba Fett's approach to its titular character and overall focus will surely continue, another question has also popped up — what's next for Boba Fett in the Star Wars universe?

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO