‘The Staircase’: Colin Firth & Toni Collette Are the Petersons in First Look (PHOTOS)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max has unveiled its first look at The Staircase, the upcoming limited drama series based on the famed true crime. The highly-anticipated eight-episode Max Original stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Michael and Kathleen Peterson. The series is inspired by the true story exploring the lives of Michael Peterson...

#First Look#Petersons
