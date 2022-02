Grogu's savior during Order 66 may have been revealed in The Book of Boba Fett!. There is little doubt that fans were delighted when Grogu finally appeared in The Book of Boba Fett. After all, it was awesome to see the youngling taking his Jedi training seriously but it was also teased that he would soon be reunited with Din Djarin. But is it possible that Chapter Six also revealed who it was that saved Grogu during Order 66? An interesting connection to Star Wars: The Clone Wars may have confirmed the mystery savior!

