American equities declined on Monday as the west continued to focus on diplomacy to address the crisis in Ukraine. Today, a week after Vladimir Putin met with Emmanuel Macron, he will meet with Olaf Scholz of Germany. Putin has demanded that Nato members create securities guarantees that Ukraine will not become a member of the organization. Scholz is expected to ask Putin to de-escalate the situation at the Ukraine border and embrace diplomacy. According to the FT, he will also tell Putin about how severe the sanctions from western countries will be if he invades. The Dow Jones declined by more than 290 points.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO