Law enforcement has apprehended the fourth out of five escaped inmates from Snoqualmie’s Echo Glen Children’s Center. A group of five male inmates between the ages of 14 and 17 escaped from the juvenile detention center last Wednesday. One was found and taken back into custody without incident in South King County the following day, having previously been convicted in 2021 for first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Later that day, a second escapee was detained by Kent police in East Hill. A third inmate was arrested near the Totem Lake area of Kirkland.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO