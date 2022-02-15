ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre out of court over civil sex assault claim

Times and Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have reached...

thetandd.com

The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
Concord News Journal

Father denied by court to take his 6-year-old son home because his wife is not vaccinated against Covid-19, appeals the court order

Since the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out, millions of people got vaccinated against the deadly virus, but many still remain vaccine hesitant. From misinformation spread online to religious exemptions, around 25% of Americans are still unvaccinated at this point of the pandemic and they are facing pressure to change their minds every single day.
Prince Andrew
The Independent

William Sampson: Police officer filmed beating teenage football fan found dead weeks before trial

A police officer charged with assaulting a teenage football fan after being filmed beating him with a baton has been found dead just weeks before his trial.PC William Sampson, 27, was filmed running at the fan and leaving him bloodied after hitting him during a fracas after a clash between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.The teen was sent crashing to the ground and was taken to hospital with head injuries, sparking a furious backlash and prompting a probe from the police watchdog.PC Sampson, known as ‘Billy’, was due to face trial in March after pleading not guilty to unlawful and malicious wounding at a previous court hearing.But South Yorkshire Police has confirmed he was found dead at his home on Friday afternoon. He had been placed on restricted duties pending the outcome of his trial.More follows...
KRMG

Prosecutors reduce requested sentence for ex-cop Kim Potter

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. Kim Potter, 49, is scheduled to be...
Daily Mail

Thai model, 23, who put in chokehold and punched in the face on Manhattan subway reveals her injuries have finally healed after three months: Lawyer slams woke DA for allowing her career criminal attacker out on the streets

A Thai model who was viciously assaulted on the New York subway has opened up about her traumatic attack as her lawyer said that there is 'something fundamentally wrong' to allow her attacker - who has 44 prior arrests - out on the streets to hurt an innocent woman. Bew...
The Independent

Officer who ‘took advantage’ of vulnerable women he met on duty searched their police records, watchdog says

A police officer who formed inappropriate relationships with three vulnerable women he met while on duty used his force’s computer system to browse their police records, a watchdog has said.Gross misconduct allegations were found proven against 26-year-old Sam Bate at a Sussex Police disciplinary hearing last Wednesday.While the former police constable resigned from the force in January ahead of the hearing, it was ruled that Mr Bate would have been dismissed were he still serving with the force, and he has been barred from working for the police in the future.“Abuse of position for sexual purpose is a form of...
CBS News

The January 6 defendant with the most serious charge appears in court

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, appeared in court Wednesday. He’s charged with seditious conspiracy, the most serious charge yet stemming from January 6. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined CBS News’ Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste with the latest, including the six new subpoenas issued by the House panel investigating the riot.
The Independent

Prince Andrew settles with Virginia Giuffre: Read the full statement

Prince Andrew has reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre over her accusations of sexual abuse against the royal. Andrew vigorously denied the claims.The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Read the full statement announcing the settlement below:Follow the latest updates on Prince Andrew’s settlement Read More Prince Andrew sex abuse settlement will be ‘very large sum of money’Prince Andrew ‘forever tainted’ by sex abuse settlementHow simple photograph helped bring down Prince Andrew - UK’s 9th in line to throne
