In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, GBP/USD needs to clear 1.3645 to allow for extra gains in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we expected GBP to ‘trade within a range of 1.3500/1.3590’. However, GBP rose to 1.3600 before closing on a firm note at 1.3583 (+0.30%). Upward momentum is beginning to build and the risk for today is on the upside. However, in view of the nascent build-up in momentum, the major resistance at 1.3645 is unlikely to come under threat for now (there is another resistance at 1.3620). Support is at 1.3565 followed by 1.3545.”

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO