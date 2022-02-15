Bartlesville recognized as “film friendly” city

Bartlesville Price Tower Price Tower, designed by famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright, is just one of the unique features in Bartlesville.

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville has achieved ‘film friendly’ certification as part of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) Film Friendly Community Program.

In recent years, several movies have had filming and production in Bartlesville, including “To the Wonder” in 2010, “August: Osage County” in 2012 and “Killers of the Flower Moon” in 2020 and 2021.

“Since 2010, Visit Bartlesville has been proud to support everything from studio productions to independent films and television projects with the community welcoming everyone from Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio to ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’,” said Maria Gus, Executive Director of Visit Bartlesville.

Requirements of the program include the community designating a liaison that can help a production ease into the community, assisting them in accessing filming locations and connecting them with local vendors, such as restaurants with space for large parties or that can cater large amounts for a long period of time.

“Bartlesville has been extremely fortunate to have hosted a number of productions over the years, and we’re pleased to have developed a great working relationship with the film industry,” said Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey.

“While it has been a privilege to represent Oklahoma in our efforts, the greater reward has been to help Oklahoma filmmakers, talent and crew develop more opportunities to work and do what they love in Oklahoma.”

“We continually hear from filmmakers who’ve worked in the area how impressed they’ve been not only with the picturesque locations and landscapes, but how appreciative they are for the warm welcome and support they’ve received from the community of Bartlesville,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky.

