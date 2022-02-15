Scenes From the 2022 Winter Olympics

Day 12 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games is just now under way, with Team Norway leading the overall medal count so far. Recent events include performances in ice dancing and figure skating, and finals in speed skating, ski jumping, snowboard cross, and much more. Collected below, recent images from some of the Olympic action taking place in and around Beijing. The closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, February 20—and then the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will gear up for its opening on March 4.

Kazakhstan's Akmarzhan Kalmurzayeva trains before the women's aerials qualification at the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 13, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. # Gregory Bull / AP

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of Team USA skate during the ice dance rhythm dance on day eight of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium. # Elsa / Getty

Marcus Kleveland of Norway takes part in a Men's snowboard big-air qualification run at Big Air Shougang in Beijing on February 14, 2022. # Phil Noble / Reuters

Team Japan skates during the women's team pursuit semifinals on day 11 of the 2022 Winter Olympics. # Richard Heathcote / Getty

Gold medalist Erin Jackson of Team USA reacts during the women's 500m medal ceremony at Medal Plaza on February 14, 2022, in Beijing. # Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty

Olga Polyuk of Ukraine crashes during a women's aerials qualification run at Genting Snow Park on February 14, 2022. # Lisi Niesner / Reuters

A skier trains during a cross-country training session on February 14, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. # John Locher / AP

Dominik Peter of Team Switzerland competes during the men's large hill individual qualification round on day seven of the 2022 Winter Olympics. # Ezra Shaw / Getty

Kamila Valieva of Team ROC skates during the women's single-skating short program on day 11 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. # Catherine Ivill / Getty

Laura Peel of Australia crash lands during the final rounds of jumping in the women's free-ski aerials final at Genting Snow Park on February 14, 2022. # Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty

Gold medalists Team Canada celebrate during the women's team pursuit final flower ceremony at the National Speed Skating Oval on February 15, 2022. # Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty

Romain Heinrich and Dorian Hauterville of France compete in a bobsled two-man heat at the National Sliding Center in Beijing on February 14, 2022. # Edgar Su / Reuters

Kong Fanyu of China falls during her run in the women's aerials final at Genting Snow Park on February 14, 2022. # Lindsey Wasson / Reuters

Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands celebrates after her team won gold and set an Olympic record during the women's short track speed-skating 3000m relay final on February 13, 2022. # Eloisa Lopez / Reuters

Course workers blow excess snow from the men's giant slalom course on February 13, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. # Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Shaun White of Team USA embraces coach JJ Thomas after finishing fourth during the men's snowboard halfpipe final on February 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou. # Cameron Spencer / Getty

Karl Geiger of Team Germany competes in a men's large hill individual qualification round on day seven of the 2022 Winter Olympics. # Matthias Hangst / Getty

Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson of Team Great Britain crash during the two-man bobsled heat three at the National Sliding Center on February 15, 2022. # Alex Pantling / Getty

Team China's goaltender Jieruimi Shimisi (Jeremy Smith) reaches for a goal by Team USA's Brian O'Neill during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on February 10, 2022. # Matt Slocum / AP

Sofia Goggia of Team Italy kisses a TV camera following her run in the women's downhill on February 15, 2022. # Alex Pantling / Getty

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of Team USA skate during the ice dance rhythm dance on day eight of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. # Elsa / Getty

A biathlete shoots during a training session in Zhangjiakou on February 14, 2022. # Frank Augstein / AP

Sarah Schleper of Team Mexico reacts following her run during the women's super-G on day seven of the 2022 Winter Olympics. # Alex Pantling / Getty

Gold medalist Shaoang Liu of Team Hungary reacts on the podium during the men's 500m short track speed-skating medal ceremony at the Beijing Medals Plaza on February 14, 2022. # Wang Zhao / AFP / Getty

