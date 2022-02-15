ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

West Virginia to Play in 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

Considering how the last month or so of Mountaineer basketball has gone, it may not be a bad time to start looking ahead to next season.

Tuesday afternoon it was announced that West Virginia will participate in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy from November 24th-27th in Portland, Oregon.

The event will be hosted by Rip City Management, LLC,to honor legendary coach Phil Knight and his contributions to the sport of college basketball. The field for the tournament includes Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier.

MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Lands Commitment from JUCO Forward

Saturday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers secured a commitment from Fede Federiko (6'11", 210 lbs) Northern Oklahoma junior college, originally of Helsinki, Finland. In 26 games this season, Federiko is averaging 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. Federiko also held offers from Louisiana-Monroe, IUPUI, Bryant, and Bradley....
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Collects Win No. 2

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) grabbed game two of the Bash at the Beach Invitational following an 8-3 win over the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-2) on Saturday afternoon. Ben Hampton collected his first win of the year, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out 10, and Preseason All-Big 12 Conference reliever Jacob Watters picked up his first save.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers welcome in the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks Saturday night at eight and will be televised on ESPN. The Coliseum has been a house of horrors for the Jayhawks since West Virginia entered the Big 12 Conference. They've lost six of nine in Morgantown, including two of the last three.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Sean McNeil Kansas Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10) fell to the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) 71-58 Saturday night. West Virginia guard Sean McNeil discussed the loss to Kansas, where the Mountaineers need to improve and more. You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
COLLEGE SPORTS
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Oregon College Basketball
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Basketball
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Oregon Basketball
Portland, OR
College Basketball
MountaineerMaven

What Bob Huggins Said Following Loss to Kansas

Saturday night, West Virginia fell to No. 6 Kansas 71-58 dropping their record to 14-12 (3-10) on the year. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

OFFICIAL: WVU Announces Starting 5 vs Kansas

Moments ago, the team's official Twitter account released the Mountaineers' starting lineup for this afternoon's game against Kansas. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

West Virginia Falls to No. 6 Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10) shot 27.9% (19-68) from the field in the 71-58 loss to the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) Saturday night. Big 12 Conference Player of the Year frontrunner, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji led all scorers with 23 points while West Virginia guard Sean McNeil scored a team-leading 18 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Phil Knight
MountaineerMaven

Bob Huggins Named Naismith Hall of Fame Finalist

On Friday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins as a 2022 Hall of Fame finalist. Huggins currently sits fourth on the all-time wins list with 914 and is the third active winningest coach behind Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim of Syracuse.
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

Customizable WVU Football Jerseys to be Available Soon

Friday morning, the West Virginia athletics communications department announced that customizable WVU football jerseys will be available for purchase starting in 2022. Beginning this fall, West Virginia fans will be able to purchase the jersey of their favorite Mountaineer football player. As part of its continued efforts to educate and empower student-athletes, West Virginia University Athletics will begin offering customizable Nike branded jerseys of current football student-athletes through a collaboration with Fanatics and OneTeam Partners.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Isaiah Cottrell Previews No. 6 Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (21-4, 10-2) host the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (14-11, 3-9) on Saturday night at eight and will be televised on ESPN. West Virginia forward Isaiah Cottrell met with the media Friday and discussed his career-high 13 points on the road versus Kansas State, the morale of the Mountaineers, where the team needs to improve, and more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

WATCH: Bob Huggins Kansas Postgame

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-12, 3-10) dropped their third straight following the 71-58 loss to the sixth-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) Saturday night. West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins talked about the loss to the Jayhawks, the Mountaineers' struggles in the paint, the final five games of the season and more.
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

Darius Stills Reveals Difference Between Dana Holgorsen & Neal Brown + Future of WVU

Fairmont, West Virginia native Darius Stills has accomplished a lot in his young football career but had to overcome a lot of adversity to get to where he is today - the NFL. Going back to his high school days at Fairmont Senior, Stills was racking up sacks and tackles for loss on a regular basis, just dominating the man across from him. He took on double teams seemingly every game, but that didn't matter. He wreaked havoc behind the line of scrimmage consistently. Really the only reason many schools didn't pursue him was simply because of his size. At 6'0" 280 lbs, many felt like he wouldn't be as productive at the next level, including the school he ended up at, West Virginia.
NFL
