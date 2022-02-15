West Virginia to Play in 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

Considering how the last month or so of Mountaineer basketball has gone, it may not be a bad time to start looking ahead to next season.

Tuesday afternoon it was announced that West Virginia will participate in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy from November 24th-27th in Portland, Oregon.

The event will be hosted by Rip City Management, LLC,to honor legendary coach Phil Knight and his contributions to the sport of college basketball. The field for the tournament includes Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier.

