Cell Phones

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be getting the S22 Ultra’s S Pen

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the next-gen Samsung foldable, could get an S Pen slot built right into the body of the smartphone. In 2021, the company brought S Pen capabilities to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but it didn’t give an S Pen slot...

www.digitaltrends.com

BGR.com

9 amazing iPhone tricks that most people don’t know about

Don't Miss: 10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $9 COVID tests, $179 AirPods Pro, $40 soundbar, more Even if you’re a seasoned iPhone user, there’s a good chance you’re not familiar with the full array of iPhone tricks and hidden features. And with good reason, Apple has been steadily rolling out new iPhone hardware and software updates for nearly 15 years straight at this point. For whatever reason, Apple doesn’t publicly highlight some of the cooler iPhone features out there. Instead, it relies on end-users to unearth them and announce them to the world. It’s not ideal, but the good...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Every iPhone and Android user needs to do this once a week

The smartphone landscape has changed drastically over the past few years. Consider this: not too long ago it was easy to make a case arguing that Apple’s iPhone was the best smartphone on the market. These days, rival devices from Google and Samsung routinely give top-of-the-line iPhones a run for their money. Indeed, when it comes to certain metrics like camera performance, there are some years where Google and Samsung devices leave the iPhone stranded in second place. With that said, the narrative around smartphones today doesn’t necessarily center on which device to get. Rather, it’s about how to make the most out of whatever device you already own. And under that umbrella is the important issue of maintaining Android and iPhone security.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Easiest ways to connect your smartphone to your TV

The line between your various gadgets is blurring by the day. You can connect your tablet to your surveillance system and your smart speaker to your refrigerator. You can see who’s at the door from your computer and adjust the thermostat from your phone. When it comes to your...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown.While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.The feature, named Back Tap, is actually in the phone as an accessibility feature, designed to give people more control over their phone....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
wccftech.com

How to Quickly Take a Screenshot on Android By Tapping the Back of Your Phone

Apple's back tap on iOS allows users to perform certain actions by tapping the back of their iPhone. You can set several actions like taking a screenshot. However, Android users could not enjoy the same feature on their phones. Now, with the launch of Android 12, Google has embedded the feature in Settings which you can access with ease. If you want a faster way to take screenshots, Android 12 houses a new feature called Quick tap. You can learn how to quickly take a screenshot on Android using the back tap feature on your phone,
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

How to Record Calls on Your Android Phone

Recording phone calls on an Android device can be a real challenge. While Google's own Phone app offers a recording feature, whether or not it works depends on your carrier, region, and other conditions. You can always use an external recording device, but there are also several on-device options, from Google Voice to third-party apps.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android device

Clearing the cache on your Android smartphone or tablet is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. We previously published a guide on how to clear the cache on the iPhone and this one covers how it can be done on your Android smartphone or tablet.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best phone to buy for 2022

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pixel 6 Pro boast wireless charging, amazing rear camera setups, powerful processors for lag-free gaming and 5G. But if you're on the hunt for a new smartphone, those models aren't the only ones to consider, with competitors such as Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola and Sony Xperia all offering great specs at a range of prices. Samsung even offers what others don't -- foldable phones, including a flip phone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Major leak reveals Verizon's trade-in deal for 5G Galaxy S22 line offering up to $1K off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Tipster Evan Blass has disseminated an email that leaks what appears to be a page from Verizon's website promoting a pre-order deal for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. This mock-up of the webpage shows that Verizon intends to offer a deal that results in a price break of up to $1,000 on a purchase of one of the phones in the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with a trade-in of certain "select" handsets.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 leak reveals real-world cases for each model

Real-world cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have leaked. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a Smart Clear View Cover, while its smaller siblings will be outfitted with leather cases. The upcoming phones are expected to be unveiled on February 9. As the Samsung Galaxy S22 series announcement date...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra one year later: Is it still worth buying?

It's been a year, but is it still worth grabbing a Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2022?. At the end of 2021, Android Authority readers voted the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra as the year’s best phone. It faced some tough competition, most notably from the Google Pixel 6 series, of which the vanilla model was our Editor’s Choice pick for 2021. But we’re a year on from the phone’s launch now, so how does the Galaxy S21 Ultra stack up in 2022?
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a SURPRISE SALE on great student laptops

You’ll have no shortage of options when you’re looking for laptop deals, but if you’re planning to buy one for school, you should be on the lookout specifically for student laptop deals. Student laptops need to be affordable but reliable, and durable but lightweight. Whether you’re diving into your studies, or a loved one like your sibling or child needs a computer of their own, you should take advantage of discounts from retailers, including the offers that are part of Walmart’s surprise sale for student laptops.
EDUCATION
Digital Trends

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and covers

Apart from the thrill of choosing a smartphone from among Samsung’s brand new slate of Galaxy S22 handsets, there is the equally head-spinning experience of selecting just the right case with which to enjoy and protect your new phone. While it’s still early to get a huge preview on all the possible cases out there, if you are among the first in line for Samsung’s 6.8-inch Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, or Green Galaxy S22 Ultra beast, you’ll not want to venture out of the house unless it has a high-quality case wrapped around it. Samsung offers a large variety of its own official designs for a custom fit on its own phone. Many other third-party vendors are also in on the action, and we’ll be adding more as they’re released. Here is a variety to choose from right now.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could launch with a quad-curved display

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has not arrived yet, with Samsung set to unveil the whole Galaxy S22 series on February 9 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event. However, Ice Universe is already making predictions for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, presumably due in early 2023. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra may be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's spiritual successor, Ice Universe asserts that Samsung could move away from this design language with next year's Ultra flagship.
CELL PHONES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES

