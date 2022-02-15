New resources available for people impacted by Marshall Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Officials in Boulder County have announced additional resources to help people who were impacted by the Marshall Fire .

The county has launched a new online individual donations platform called DART , which can be used as a resource for direct assistance for people who continue to be impacted by the Dec. 30 wildfire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses .

Members of the public can use the portal to offer donations of goods and services. Donors must complete the registration and input descriptions and quantities of individual donations. Then, vetted organizations who are given access to the portal can claim the donations.

Only offers of donated goods and services are active on the DART platform currently, but organizations will be added in the coming weeks to claim donations on behalf of residents.

All participating individuals who previously offered a donation through the Boulder or Longmont chambers of commerce or the Office of Emergency Management donations button are encouraged to input information in the DART system if the donation is still available.

For people still looking for assistance in debris removal, the right-of-entry form submission deadline for opting-in or out of the county’s debris cleanup program has been extended to Feb. 18 at 11:59 p.m.

RELATED: Contractor picked for Marshall Fire debris removal; work expected to start by March 1

The Superior Chamber of Commerce is also holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at 5 p.m. for the recently opened Superior Chamber Business Center, a new business assistance center aimed at supporting businesses and remote workers.

The center, located in the Superior Marketplace at 300 Center Dr., will offer free work and meeting spaces, as well as computers, internet, printers, copiers and scanners. It’s available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 30.

The Superior Chamber of Commerce said 75% of its businesses have reopened after the Marshall Fire, and the chamber is working with the Town of Superior to assist the businesses that are still closed.