Black History Month is a time to reflect on the contributions of African American culture to our society and show support for the Black community. One of the most impactful ways to show support is by patronizing Black-owned restaurants and Black-owned shops in Connecticut. With that in mind, we’re shining a light on institutions dedicated to preserving Black history, as well as local Black-owned businesses in Connecticut that cater to kids and families.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO