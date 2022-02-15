Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider nearly get into physical fight on ‘RHONJ’

Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider's friendship is put to the test over their loyalty to Jennifer Aydin in a new "RHONJ" clip. Getty Images; Bravo

A heated argument between “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider nearly turns physical in Tuesday’s episode.

In an explosive new sneak peek, Catania, 51, and Goldschneider, 45, get in each other’s faces over their loyalty to Jennifer Aydin after Margaret Josephs previously revealed that Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, had an affair.

“Jackie, you’re questioning my friendship with Jennifer?” Catania asks in the clip obtained by E! News.

“I’m saying that you are Margaret’s friend first,” Goldschneider snaps back, to which Catania quickly replies, “I am both of their friends, and that’s not your place to say.”

Goldschneider was previously on the outs with Jennifer, 44, but sympathized with her after dealing with unsubstantiated cheating allegations made against her own husband, Evan Goldschneider, last season.

“It is my place because I’m looking out for Jennifer right now,” Jackie tells Catania in the sneak peek. “[I’m] making sure she’s surrounded by people who really have her back, and I don’t feel like you’ve had her back.”

“You’ve been nasty to her since you walked on this f–king scene,” Catania interjects, referring to her co-stars’ once-rocky friendship.

Catania is determined to prove her loyalty to Aydin.

Jackie acknowledges the two have had their challenges — including a 2019 video in which Jennifer publicly mocked her. Regardless, Jackie says she’s “comforting her.”

But as both ladies begin raising their voices, many of the other “RHONJ” cast members walk over to get involved.

Josephs, 54, agrees with Jackie, saying, “You’re more my friend. Dolores, you’re much closer with me.”

Jennifer then confesses that she’d “love more” friendship from Catania, who promises to “work on that” before pointing at Jackie and saying, “But I don’t need to hear from this.”

“What do you mean ‘this’? Do not call me ‘this’!” Jackie screams back. “Don’t f–king call me ‘this.’ Excuse me, you’re going to respect me more than that.”

Josephs argues that Catania is closer with her than with Aydin.

Catania sharply responds that she does not “feel like” showing respect to Jackie before moving in closer, mere inches from her castmate’s face.

Melissa Gorga eventually steps in and holds Catania in case she needed to be pulled out of the situation.

“What are you going to do about it? Really, what the f–k are you going to do about it?” Catania asks Jackie. “Don’t f–king talk in my face. Don’t talk in my f–king face!”

Jackie previously teased her feud with Catania during an exclusive interview with Page Six, telling us their “friendship falls to the floor” in the “heated” on-camera moment.

“We have a love-hate relationship,” she said. “We love each other, but we get under each other’s skin. And I know there are things about me that occur, and there are definitely things about her that hurt me. And when we get into a heated moment with each other, like, the friendship falls to the floor and we just really get in each other’s faces.”

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.