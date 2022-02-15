ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

After Two Years- State House Is Set To Reopen

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been awhile, but soon you will be able to visit the State House in Boston. The Massachusetts State House...

whyn.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

When will the Massachusetts State House reopen?

As local governments shed COVID-19 requirements and Massachusetts ends mask mandates in schools, the Massachusetts State House, the last state capitol in the continental United States still closed to the public, is getting closer to reopening. But there is daylight between legislative leaders in the Massachusetts House and the Senate...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Protestors want State House reopened

Nearly two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Massachusetts State House remains closed to the public. On the same day that Gov. Charlie Baker announced that mask mandates in the commonwealth’s K-12 schools would be lifted, the State House News Service (SHNS) reports that a small group of peaceful protesters made their way inside the Beacon Hill building demanding that the State House once again welcome visitors inside. “The group of nine was equipped with bullhorns and whistles, chanting against COVID-19 mandates put in place by Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and other elected politicians,” SHNS reported. “A heavy police presence responded to the small band of people while State Police cruisers crowded Bowdoin Street. Police locked the gates to Ashburton Park and prevented employees from entering the building while the situation was unfolding.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

State House plans to reopen to the public on Feb. 22

After more than 700 days of being shuttered to the public and more than 250 days since the state's COVID-19 state of emergency ended, the Massachusetts State House will reopen next Tuesday with masking and proof of vaccination requirements, legislative leaders announced Monday. "We are pleased to announce that the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State House will reopen to the public next week, after nearly two years; Here’s what to expect

The Massachusetts State House will finally reopen to the public next week, nearly two years after the building shuttered due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano on Monday afternoon announced the building will welcome back visitors on Feb. 22. Spilka had disclosed that target timetable last week — but Mariano did not commit to a date as recently as Friday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
nbcboston.com

Mass. Reports 1,653 New COVID Cases Wednesday

Massachusetts on Wednesday reported another 1,653 confirmed coronavirus cases, a number that includes three days due to the weekend, and 46 new deaths. This puts the state's COVID-19 cases at 1,525,644 since the start of the pandemic and its death toll to 22,324. Massachusetts' COVID metrics, tracked on the Department...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Massachusetts among 17 states linked to listeria outbreaks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently investigating two separate listeria outbreaks linked to prepackaged salads. In December, the national public agency announced Fresh Express recalled several brands of its packaged salad products, including: Fresh Express Bowl & Basket Giant Eagle Little Salad Bar Marketside O Organics Signature Farms Simply Nature Weis […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Massachusetts Stacks Up

The omicron variant pushed new daily cases of COVID-19 to all-time highs in the United States and underscored the urgency of the national vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 214,104,148 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.4% of the U.S. population. Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State House#Covid
iheart.com

Let Beacon Hill know you want the State House to reopen.

It has been 700 days since the Massachusetts State House has been open. Paul Craney of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance explains why it's time to end the closing of people's access to power. Click the podcast below for the full story and click HERE to tell your legislator that it's time to open the doors.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC News

Half of state mask mandates have ended in the past 3 weeks

Welcome to The Data Point, a series from the NBC News Data Graphics team that explains a slice of the latest news through charts and visuals. Seven states have dropped business mask mandates since late January as declining Covid-19 cases have shifted political winds. Of those states — California, Connecticut,...
NEVADA STATE
International Business Times

Can You Pass A Drug Test With A Medical Marijuana Card?

Employees in several states that have legalized medical marijuana can still be penalized for failing a drug test even if they have been granted authorization to use the substance. A total of 37 states, including the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands have medical...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
southseattleemerald.com

Inslee: Indoor Mask Mandate Will Stay in Place for ‘Weeks Rather Than Months’

Washington’s universal indoor mask mandate will remain in place for now, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon, but he added that he plans to announce next week a target date to lift the statewide restriction. Inslee did announce that the state’s current outdoor mask mandate, which applies to events with more than 500 people, would be lifted by Feb. 18.
SEATTLE, WA
KX News

Juneteenth now an official state holiday in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has signed a bill that makes Juneteenth an official state holiday in South Dakota. South Dakota was the last state to make June 19 a legal holiday with North Dakota approving legislation last April and Hawaii declaring the holiday with legislation in June. Juneteenth commemorates the […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Alaska

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 884,477 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 270 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Alaska, deaths attributable to the […]
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy