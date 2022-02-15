After Two Years- State House Is Set To Reopen

Nearly two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Massachusetts State House remains closed to the public. On the same day that Gov. Charlie Baker announced that mask mandates in the commonwealth’s K-12 schools would be lifted, the State House News Service (SHNS) reports that a small group of peaceful protesters made their way inside the Beacon Hill building demanding that the State House once again welcome visitors inside. “The group of nine was equipped with bullhorns and whistles, chanting against COVID-19 mandates put in place by Gov. Charlie Baker, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and other elected politicians,” SHNS reported. “A heavy police presence responded to the small band of people while State Police cruisers crowded Bowdoin Street. Police locked the gates to Ashburton Park and prevented employees from entering the building while the situation was unfolding.”

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO