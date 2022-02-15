Frank Kowing: Breathing the high-altitude ether of discovery

Earlier books have painted tableaux of life in other epochs, but few ever got the scale right. Thomas Halliday’s visions are monstrous. Halliday is a palaeoecologist. Palaeoecology is a branch of biology, which in turn has become a troublesome cousin of physics, borrowing its technology as it penetrates the living machineries of heritability and development. “My own scientific work,” he writes, “has mostly happened in basement museum collections and within computer algorithms, using shared anatomical features to try and work out the relationships among the mammals that lived in the aftermath of the last mass extinction.” But Halliday is also a child of Rannoch – that glacier-scoured landscape of extinct volcanoes that dominates Scotland’s central Highlands. And anyone familiar with that region will see instinctively how it underpins his epic, near-hallucinatory natural history of the living earth.

WILDLIFE ・ 11 DAYS AGO